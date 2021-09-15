One of my favorite things about living in Charleston is that the city has a minor league baseball team, the West Virginia Power (apparently soon to be renamed the Charleston Dirty Birds, which has fans in an uproar).
The current name isn’t great, but it’s not terrible (which the supposed new name is). I understand going with “West Virginia” instead of “Charleston,” because, when the Power played in the South Atlantic League, there was also the Charleston (South Carolina) RiverDogs. As for “Power,” well, they play in Appalachian Power Park, and there’s a strong connection to the energy industry in West Virginia. Bland, but, again, I get it. As for the black and gold color scheme, as a Purdue grad, that’s fine by me.
After the Power was cut loose by Major League Baseball last year, and the team joined the MLB partner Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the time was ripe for rebranding.
Minor league ball in Charleston goes back to the early 1900s, and the teams have gone by a variety of names over that time. The Charleston Charlies and Charleston Wheelers, two of the three most recent teams before the Power, seem to be the most popular among fans. Old names are often beloved, especially in a sport where nostalgia has such a strong pull. A game without a clock, frequent pauses and, at times, not a lot of scoring (along with the occasional athlete who is both elite and obese, which makes some of us erroneously think “Yeah, I could do that”) doesn’t fit the modern world.
But the ballpark experience, the multi-generational interaction, the idea of pulling for a local team, following statistics and comparing current players to those in the past, at any level, is what brings fans out.
Many expected the team would go back to the Charlies name next season. The Power has worn retro Charlies uniforms and played under that team name a few times this year. Charlies merchandise has been available in the team shop at the ballpark.
I figured, if the team went that route, they’d probably have to alter the logo a bit. Nothing wrong with a baseball wearing a bowler/derby hat, but the cigarette extending from the mouth of the ball would probably have to go. Personally, I thought it was a cool idea.
At a news conference last week, it was revealed the team would go back to identifying as Charleston, and the nickname would be two, five-letter words, with the second one ending with an S.
Marketing in baseball, especially in the minor leagues, has always been pretty innovative — and sometimes downright bizarre. Teams want to get the most attention they can without spending a lot of money. I felt the Power deserved a tip of the cap and a dubious shake of the head for calling a news conference for a “big announcement,” without ever saying what it was, only to further tease that there would be more revealed at another news conference in late September, along with a contest for fans to try and guess the name.
It was a valiant effort, but old-school promotion isn’t as effective as it used to be. The name and logo were leaked by the end of the day. Interested parties found the name Charleston Dirty Birds registered on the West Virginia secretary of state’s website and a logo of the team name below a bird in a miner’s hat that had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
As Zack Harold pointed out in a Gazette-Mail op-ed over the weekend, putting a bird in miner attire certainly seems like a reference to a canary in a coal mine, when the small birds were used to detect odorless gas leaks. If the canary died, miners evacuated. Not an image you want to evoke in a state with a history of tragic mine disasters. That could’ve been completely accidental, but it seems like it wasn’t well thought out.
Distressed by the discovery of the name and logo, team ownership hastily registered the name Charleston River Toads with the Secretary of State’s Office, although that seems like a smokescreen. It takes time and money (neither of which minor league teams typically play loosely with) to develop a rebranding plan and register trademarks.
Still, keep in mind that the Power plays videos of wrestler Ric Flair yelling “Woo!” after home runs. Getting people immersed in a controversy, to develop strong feelings on the issue, might be the plan. In other words, as Harold put it, we could be getting trolled.
When I first heard the name, my reaction was, “Well, if they’re not going back to the Charlies, I’m certainly going to take a closer look at the retro gear they’ve been selling all season, before it’s gone.” My next immediate thought was “Ohhhhh ...”
Light bulb.
Why go back to an old name when you can develop multiple revenue streams from current and retro merchandise? In fact, I’m not sure any of the Charleston minor league teams of the past ever went back to an older name after changing hands, relaunching or rebranding.
One day, if the team is still around, there could be people clamoring for a change from the Charleston Diabetics, and their purple and pink color scheme, to black and gold, and the name Power. I doubt they’ll get what they want.