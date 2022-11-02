If I were one of those people who believed the song “Country Roads” wasn’t really about West Virginia, I wouldn’t center my case on the geographical features listed in the first few lines of the tune (they do, after all, exist partly in the state). Instead, I would point out that John Denver never sings a word about axle damage or having his spine adjusted.
With relatives nearby but out of state, a child in a travel league sport and regular, specialized medical appointments in Ohio, our small family spends a lot of time on roads both country and urban. We always know when we’re back in the friendly confines of West Virginia by the bone-jarring, pothole- or uneven-lane-induced jolt within the first 30 seconds or so of crossing the state line.
“Welcome to West Virginia!” one of us will say, after the shock and awe of that first bump — which we really should be used to by now — has faded. On occasion, one of us will sing the “Country Roads” chorus with some biting alternative lyrics.
If you’re wondering if there’s a specific road hazard I’m referring to, well, yes and no. Yes, I’m referring to specific instances I have experienced, but from multiple points of entrance around the state.
And, though I’m having a bit of fun here, it is a problem if the first thing travelers entering West Virginia notice is their car leaving the ground and children who were in the back seat suddenly sitting in their laps. The fact that it doesn’t get much better the more one travels through the state compounds the issue.
Of course, this isn’t anything new. And people are trying to do things about it. Locally, work is ongoing to finally fix MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, which has, over the years, come to resemble a concrete quilt with all of the patchwork and temporary fixes lining the road from the intersection with the 35th Street Bridge stretching well beyond 50th Street. There’s the ongoing work on U.S. 119, Jefferson Road and the Nitro Bridge (although those are more about causing traffic delays now to alleviate them in the future and not as much about road quality).
And, of course, there is the Roads to Prosperity Project, Gov. Jim Justice’s first major policy initiative upon taking office, now in its fifth year.
The $2.8 billion project is apparently so successful that the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is creating an exhibit devoted to Roads to Prosperity at the Culture Center near the Capitol.
Stop laughing. I mean, I’m laughing too, but this is supposedly a real thing that spun out of Department of Culture, Arts and History Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith spitballing with Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston on ways they could further feed Justice’s always starving, needy ego. I should point out that’s probably not how Reid-Smith and Wriston would characterize the conversation, which took place during an episode of “WV on the DOT,” the Department of Transportation’s official podcast (ranked among the best government transportation-themed podcasts by I Can’t Believe It’s a Podcast magazine).
Reid-Smith, in an official news release, said, “I travel all 55 counties year-round, and I always check to see that the roads are good. Never have [I] seen the roads in as good condition as they are now. It’s wonderful.”
You know what? I’ll take Reid-Smith’s word on that. I don’t travel all 55 counties year-round, so I wouldn’t claim to have the expertise to prove him wrong. And, as historically awful as West Virginia’s roads have been, it’s possible they’ve never been better. It’s an awfully low bar to clear, though, and I’m not sure I’d be directing state resources toward a museum exhibit touting the whole thing.
Then again, an exhibit dedicated to damaged auto alignments, spinal X-rays and jackknifed 18-wheelers would probably be depressing. Who needs more of that? In fact, we should learn to appreciate these things. Sure, that first crater upon entering West Virginia is alarming, but it reminds everyone behind the wheel — and anywhere else in the vehicle — to be alert. And how would we know to marvel at the smoothness of roads in other places if we weren’t enduring skeletal vibrations normally associated with a massage chair that has turned on its master before crossing state lines?
It’s all in how you look at the issue, which, for me, is typically with my head and one arm down, searching for my sunglasses on the floor of the driver’s side after they’ve been forcibly bounced off my face. “Welcome to West Virginia!”