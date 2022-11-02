Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If I were one of those people who believed the song “Country Roads” wasn’t really about West Virginia, I wouldn’t center my case on the geographical features listed in the first few lines of the tune (they do, after all, exist partly in the state). Instead, I would point out that John Denver never sings a word about axle damage or having his spine adjusted.

With relatives nearby but out of state, a child in a travel league sport and regular, specialized medical appointments in Ohio, our small family spends a lot of time on roads both country and urban. We always know when we’re back in the friendly confines of West Virginia by the bone-jarring, pothole- or uneven-lane-induced jolt within the first 30 seconds or so of crossing the state line.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

