Turns out, Gov. Jim Justice and I have at least two things in common. We’re both vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus, and we both contracted symptomatic COVID-19 last week.
Many people, after learning I contracted the virus, have jokingly asked me if I had been spending time with the governor. The answer, of course, is no. Sure, we both serve a secret cabal that conspires to control the fate of West Virginia and the United States, but we’re on different committee assignments (I’m on space lasers and I think he’s on lizard people), so we rarely see each other.
In all seriousness, I have no idea where I picked this up. It could’ve been any number of hotels or hockey rinks I’ve been to recently. There also have been a handful of cases at my son’s school. Who knows?
I was disappointed but not surprised to test positive. I started feeling sick last week, and my gut said the odds were against me this time. I’ve dodged this thing for nearly two years. With continuing variants spreading more rapidly and evading vaccines at a higher rate, along with the low vaccination rates in West Virginia and state residents testing positive at a whopping 23%, the law of averages came to collect its due.
Still, I was lucky. I had a low-grade fever for two days, and was a bit sapped and out of it but, after that, it’s just been congestion and a lingering, mild cough.
I didn’t suffer nearly as badly as Justice did, which must’ve been why there was no prayer circle for me at the state Legislature. I’m kidding. I know the real reason that didn’t happen was someone mentioned the idea and a large contingent of state legislators said “Who?”
Anyway, after the initial sickness, the only truly difficult thing I’ve had to go through was quarantining for five days. It’s easy when you’re sick, because you don’t feel like doing much of anything. It’s harder when you start feeling better. Particularly devastating is not being able to hug your wife or child, especially when you see concern in their eyes.
It’s also a challenge to pass the time in some ways. I continued to work from our guest bedroom, somehow both attached to and cut off from the rest of the world. I honestly didn’t even want to write about getting COVID, but, when you test positive and go into quarantine, literally nothing else happens in your life for five days.
Hopefully, this whole thing is over for me. I’m continuing to be very cautious, because this is a tricky virus. Many people thought they got over it only to have it knock them back again.
I’m glad I’m vaccinated and got my booster shot. Without that protection, this undoubtedly would’ve been much worse. I’m glad the governor is feeling better, too, and I hope his recovery continues to go smoothly. We might not have much in common, but I think we’d both agree that, while it’s no fun living through being a breakthrough case, at least we’re living. And it sure beats a hospital bed or a ventilator.