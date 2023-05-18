Did you know that alligators can look like they’re having fun, or even, dare I say, cute?
The Associated Press published a story this week about an alligator appearing to enjoy itself in the surf on the shore of Dauphin Island, Alabama. A man taking photos of his wife on the beach spotted the gator, took some video of it surfing around and posted it on social media, where it was shared thousands of times.
Images of an alligator seeming to enjoy the beach did, I have to admit, make the creature look like it could have attributes beyond considering eating whatever it is looking at and moving past consideration to, indeed, eat what it was previously eying.
Fortunately, the guy shooting the video didn’t let the novelty of a somewhat out-of-place gator overrule his common sense. He stayed well away from the thing and seemed to be telling others not to get close. It’s good advice. An alligator could be wearing sunglasses and have a margarita wedged between its claws, but it’s still an alligator. They move surprisingly fast over short distances on land, move even faster in the water and operate on a pretty basic level of instinct, possessing a literal reptilian brain.
My philosophy on alligators has long mirrored that of fictional comedic spy Sterling Archer, whose two biggest fears are alligators and crocodiles. Archer, in an aggravated manner, notes to a member of his team in a particular episode, “Maybe, deep down, I’m afraid of any apex predator that lived through the KT extinction, physically unchanged for 100 million years because it’s the perfect killing machine!” He goes on longer and into more specificity, but you get the idea.
So, yeah, don’t approach an alligator or a crocodile. If you’re going to look, do it from far away.
Sometimes, though, nature decides it’s going to get up close and personal with you, regardless of how you might feel about it.
For instance, since late March, a bear has regularly been roaming the streets of our neighborhood. I know this is West Virginia, and our particular suburb is surrounded by a lot of wooded area, but I’m simply not used to stepping outside and having my brain compute seeing a bear.
Admittedly, on ring-cam footage or garage surveillance systems, the bear is cute and almost projects an air of polite mischief. He’s gotten more brazen, appearing during daylight hours, deftly removing trash-can lids and pulling out garbage bags full of delicacies. You almost want to provide a deep, slow and friendly voice for the guy as he’s seen moseying from yard to yard. He looks like he’d apologize if you could tell him in a way he’d understand that he’s not supposed to rummage through the trash. I’m sure the deer here (who are past domesticated and nearer to downright surly; it’s as if we’re in their way) have tried.
Viewing the bear in a noncartoonish way, he’s obviously hungry and probably isn’t going to hurt anyone, as long as they keep their distance. And, again, it’s not like anyone is walking up to this ursine interloper to get a selfie. Seeing the bear on someone’s Facebook post is one thing, but seeing it in person is entirely different. I put a picture of the bear online and one of my relatives helpfully suggested, “Stay inside!”
Yeah, uh, that’s generally the plan when there’s a bear in the yard. Got anymore helpful tips? How about hornets’ nests? Do I go in face first or what?
Regardless of context, a bear is a bear. An alligator is an alligator. All the rules of caution apply. That’s not a metaphor for anything, but maybe it should be.