Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Did you know that alligators can look like they’re having fun, or even, dare I say, cute?

The Associated Press published a story this week about an alligator appearing to enjoy itself in the surf on the shore of Dauphin Island, Alabama. A man taking photos of his wife on the beach spotted the gator, took some video of it surfing around and posted it on social media, where it was shared thousands of times.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you