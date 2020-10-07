I was sitting in the parking lot of a dental practice, minutes away from having a cavity filled for the first time in my life, when my wife called. We needed to get tested for COVID-19. Immediately.
So, no dental appointment. Instead, go get tested for a life-threatening virus. Hooray?
This was my second test in three weeks. It was my wife’s second overall. She had to be tested back in the spring, to make sure she wasn’t bringing the virus into a facility full of people undergoing chemotherapy, of which she was one. Both of those came back negative. For our son, it was his first time.
People say the test doesn’t hurt. I’d say that’s accurate for most. It is, however, uncomfortable to have something shoved that far up your nose and twisted. They give you a tissue because, unless you’ve spent a lifetime building an immunity to sensation by cramming crayons up your nasal cavity, the test will make your eyes water. It’s tough for younger children, especially. I can remember fearing tests for strep throat when I was a kid, because I didn’t have a nuanced differentiation between something that hurts and something that just doesn’t feel normal. Our son cried at first. He was fine within a few seconds.
The tests came back negative, which is great news for a family that had been getting a lot of bad news regarding medical tests earlier in the year.
What I’m trying to get at is: You shouldn’t be afraid to get tested. But I’m not going to lie to you and say it’s “nothing.” It’s a few seconds of discomfort, followed by waiting for results, which can be agonizing for some. Fortunately, a lot of the tests in Kanawha County are being processed fairly quickly now, especially at the free sites offered by the state government.
This latest experience does make me wonder what kind of a school year this is going to be. Things almost felt normal for a couple of days. I was even thinking about going back to the office. Then this happened and the rug was jerked out from beneath us. How many people will have to pull their kids out to get tested? What happens to a class or a school if that test comes back positive? In theory, this could be happening in small numbers at any given school on any given day, which presents a bumpy road for everyone.
Then there’s the issue of just being in school. Last Thursday, the Kanawha County positivity rate for tests was at 2.2% But, if you’ve watched the daily positivity rates lately, they’ve been above 7% three out of the past four days, once going above 8%. The exception was Sunday, when the positivity rate was slightly above 5%. A rolling, seven-day average rate of below 5% is required to conduct in-person classes.
A case-number reduction also can be used as a metric, but the state’s largest county isn’t going to hit that one. If the positivity rate trend continues — and if there’s no more chicanery from the Governor’s Office in adjusting the metrics — Kanawha County might have to shut down schools just after reopening them, and just after the school board decided classes will resume in-person five days a week starting Monday.
What we’re left with is a lot of uncertainty, which is what we had going in. At the very least, students, parents, teachers and service personnel are in for a disruptive year. Any expectations of something approaching normalcy can be tossed. Hopefully, though, if guidelines are followed and people get tested, outbreaks can be prevented and everyone will remain healthy, which should be the No. 1 concern in such a difficult time.