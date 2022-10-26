I’ve got a kid in elementary school at the age where he is supposed to be making the transition from “learning to read to reading to learn,” as the cliche goes.
He’s a good student but, for me, like billions of parents before, it’s hard to tell if he’s where he should be or if I’m making the right decisions to help him along. That’s because education and growing for a child aren’t just a standardized test score or a report card, although those things are important. Education is a process, and there are leaps forward and regressions back, formed through hours at school and at home over a period of years, all affected by a thousand factors.
As such, there’s not always something to point to in real time and say “Eureka!” or “Oh, no!” There are moments you can recognize as pivotal, but it doesn’t just start or stop there.
Of course, while children are learning new things every day in school, they’re also learning social lessons that shape how they see and interact with each other and the world. They’re bringing questions home that go beyond a passage in a text book. What a massive undertaking by the kids, the teachers, administrators, parents and the community around a school in the best of times.
Now throw a global pandemic that no one really knew how to handle on top of that fragile process. That’s a pretty noticeable “Oh, no!”
National Assessment of Education Progress tests, which measure proficiency in reading and math for fourth- and eight-graders, weren’t administered in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic. The nation got its first look at results from testing earlier this year, and the results were poor across the nation, although particularly so in West Virginia.
Many educators predicted that the pandemic would have a detrimental effect on learning and that standardized test scores would be down. Of course, West Virginia was already facing significant challenges in education before COVID hit. Whatever else you want to make of it, the data show there’s a lot of ground to be made up, and it’s going to be hard to figure out how.
I’m not going to offer another referendum on how West Virginia dealt with education during the worst of COVID. That ground has been covered many times. Some things were done well, some things weren’t. Fin.
What I do wish is that we were a culture more adaptable to confront problems of historic proportions aside from the occasional world war. Sure, sometimes you don’t know when you’re living through something unprecedented, but the onset of COVID-19 was an easy call. This thing changed the trajectories of all of our lives, especially those of our children. That is undeniable. I simply wish our country could pause and take the time to figure out the best way forward, instead of the fastest way.
I understand why we didn’t or, really, couldn’t. It was bad for the economy; too costly for businesses and global trade. Too disruptive to supplies of basic necessities in general, let alone supply chains.
COVID exposed that, for too many parents, school is where their children go for the day so they can work. Without touching on how problematic this arrangement is, an interruption of that cycle on either end can be catastrophic. For a lot of reasons, too many people were just hanging on, and the pandemic obliterated that tenuous state. There was financial assistance for many, and I think that was the right thing to do. It still couldn’t make up for the fact that we’re a nation built to chug along, rather than problem-solve beyond the superficial and take care of each other.
As it pertains to education, however, we’re going to have to reckon with what happened. We can’t make up for a generational learning disruption by just forging ahead. I’m not convinced that charter schools or vouchers are the solution, partly because the success of such programs is difficult to measure. But they’re here and they’ve been validated by the courts.
One thing we’ve got to do is get politics out of education. Culture wars are scaring people away from a profession in teaching where staff is already short and pay is too low. Bringing schools into political battles often centered around things that aren’t really happening isn’t worth it and doesn’t help anyone.
We also need to look at the benefits of online education, not as a replacement for in-person instruction, but as a tool outside of school hours to bolster what kids are learning.
Many other problems exist, and the solutions are far from clear. What we need more than anything is patience. COVID affected the educations of millions of kids in different stages of learning and development. It’s going to take time to realize the full extent of the damage and understand what kids need to get back on track.
As much as we might want to, we can’t rush this.
Ben Fields is the opinion editor.