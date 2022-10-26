Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I’ve got a kid in elementary school at the age where he is supposed to be making the transition from “learning to read to reading to learn,” as the cliche goes.

He’s a good student but, for me, like billions of parents before, it’s hard to tell if he’s where he should be or if I’m making the right decisions to help him along. That’s because education and growing for a child aren’t just a standardized test score or a report card, although those things are important. Education is a process, and there are leaps forward and regressions back, formed through hours at school and at home over a period of years, all affected by a thousand factors.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

