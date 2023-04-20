This week, a 16-year-old Black kid in Kansas City, Missouri, was heading to a house to pick up his siblings. Ralph Yarl accidentally went to the wrong address and rang the doorbell, prompting the homeowner, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, to shoot Yarl twice, hitting him in the arm and head. Fortunately, Yarl survived.
Kaylin Gillis, 20, wasn’t so lucky. When a car she was riding in with friends made a U-turn in a driveway last weekend in Hebron, New York, homeowner Kevin Monahan, 65, came out of his house and blasted two shots at the vehicle. Gillis was struck by one of them and killed.
Mass shootings can occur anytime, anywhere in the United States. However, so many of us look at those tragedies as a distant problem because it didn’t happen here. But when was the last time you pulled a U-turn in someone’s driveway because you took the wrong street or were simply changing direction? Have you ever sent a child down the road to run an errand or collect their siblings?
Fear and anger play a large role in the proliferation of guns in America, a country that has more firearms in circulation than people living within its borders. The frenzy and paranoia whipped up over any effort, real or, more often, imagined, to curtail gun ownership or put regulations in place conveniently leads to more guns being sold. But the fear that is sold with it — not only in terms of impending doom for gun rights or scenarios of intruders at every door, but as it relates to just about everything else — while good for the profile of apocalyptic media prophets, leaves a scar on the congregation.
Lester told police he was “scared to death” when he saw Yarl at his door. When he heard the doorbell ring at 10 p.m., Lester immediately grabbed his handgun and went to check who was there. When he saw a Black kid, whom Lester said was pulling at the storm door (which Yarl disputes), he was convinced of an imminent break in, and opened fire.
Why on earth was Lester so scared? There are some assumptions that come to mind, but, without the ability to nail those down just yet, we can at least suppose a broad culture of fear with gun ownership posed as the solution played a part.
If Lester embodies the culture of fear that is a deep part of the problem of gun violence, then Monahan, who is facing a second-degree murder charge, embodies the other side of the coin, which is anger.
Neighbors said the 65-year-old had become increasingly upset in recent years about cars turning around on his property, The Associated Press reported. How, exactly, were Gillis and her friends supposed to know that? Even if they did, is it reasonable to place the blame on them, arguing they should’ve realized they were risking their lives by deciding to turn around in that particular driveway?
Monahan’s attorney said the narrative of events that led to the shooting have been oversimplified, but he didn’t specify how. Regardless, there are better ways of trying to keep people off of property or out of a driveway than opening fire on them. It’s simply not a normal response to the situation.
I hate even talking about this whole issue, really, because we all know that we can throw all kinds of mitigating factors at these two situations, but they still serve as examples where common sense should have (and once upon a time would have) prevailed. Everyone is wound so tight and primed for an overreaction in a mere discussion about situations like these, which makes it feel fruitless.
Personally, I think people should be allowed to own the firearm of their choice within reason and provided they are trained to use it. It’s those latter caveats that have become so needlessly tricky.
Guns are often made analogous to vehicles when talking about the damage they can do once a person is involved. So, maybe we should treat guns like cars. You can own as many and of whatever variety you want, but they have to be registered and annually inspected and taxed. Throw insurance on top of that, too. You have to carry a certain amount of coverage, should you accidentally shoot yourself or someone else.
Everyone, and I mean the inflamed hemorrhoid reddest of Republicans and the most puffed-out, Violet Beauregarde bluest of Democrats, hates the DMV and everything associated with the annual hassle imposed by merely owning a car. But people still drive. Make guns that much of a pain in the ass to keep, and I’m willing to bet we’d be left with mostly responsible gun owners.
Relax. That was just a thought experiment, and a lot of factors make it pretty unreasonable, not the least of which is that there are more than 400 million guns already out there in the United States.
Sure, other countries have approached the problem of gun violence and more or less solved it, but we are told time and again that those types of things just wouldn’t work here. I’d think you can’t know unless you try, but we’re not going to try. Everyone is too afraid or angry (or making too much money off this cycle of misery). Rational discussion is off the table, which worries me.
I guess I’ll just pretend it’s not a problem. It’s a fair-enough approach, as long as you never get an address wrong and always know which driveway is which.