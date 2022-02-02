If you spend any time on Facebook, you know there’s a feature that will tell you when your Facebook friends have a birthday coming up. The social media platform will even send you notifications the day of someone’s birthday, and urge you to post a little something on their timeline wishing them well.
Seems pretty harmless, overall. Personally, I like hearing from people on my birthday and I enjoy leaving messages for others. If someone doesn’t want to be reminded they’ve gotten a year older, or receive numerous “Happy birthday!” messages from people they hardly know, there’s a way to disable the feature.
Some people struggle with turning it off, because they’re not all that tech savvy or familiar with how to change their profile’s settings. Others can’t do it at all because, well, they’re dead.
This is something I notice every once in a while, when I’m prompted to wish someone a happy birthday. I’ll sometimes recall they were having serious health problems the last time I heard them mentioned, or even remember some specific circumstances, and think to myself “I’m pretty sure I was at that funeral.”
I’ll sometimes check their profile, just to make sure. Usually, a family member will put up a post about much they miss the person, or how they’re wishing them a happy birthday in Heaven or something like that. But it’s amazing how many people just post “Happy birthday!” If the person has been gone for a few years, that’s all you’ll see. A bunch of birthday wishes that day, and then a bunch from the same day the year before and another bunch from the year before that.
It’s kind of sad, a bit creepy and, of course, an obvious reminder of how little attention most of us generally pay to what is happening in a person’s life beyond whatever photos, memes or witticisms they leave as a digital footprint.
There are at least two reasons someone’s Facebook page remains up after they shuffle off this mortal coil.
One is that the person who died is the only person who has access to their profile. I think, as the years go on, many last words will be something like “My Facebook password is ‘skynyrdforever76,’ please delete that gif I posted of Ron Burgundy thrashing around in a phone booth, above which I typed ‘Mondays, right?’ ”
Another reason they stay up is family members and close friends like to go back to look at photos and bask in some warm memories to ease the pain. It’s kind of a digital monument to the person.
There might be other reasons Facebook profiles of the deceased stick around, and maybe Facebook has a way for family members who don’t have access to delete the page. I’m not exactly an expert on this, I simply noticed the “Happy birthday!” messages pop up every year from people who apparently never really knew the person at all, or at least hadn’t been in touch recently. Some also are likely from bot accounts.
What our digital footprint says about us is something that has concerned me for a long time. I first started worrying about it when Facebook forerunner, MySpace, was a thing.
Unfortunately, in my line of work, (especially when I was a reporter), death takes up a good portion of your time. As social media grew, going to a MySpace page to try and find out a little about someone who had met their end in a newsworthy event, before the actual work of contacting people, became a common practice. One of my first thoughts on many of these occasions was, “I’ll bet that’s not the last thing they wanted to say.” But there it was, for the world to see.
What was more disturbing was how people would go to MySpace looking for answers.
I spent a lot of time covering a murder in Huntington many years ago. The story went national because of some of the strange circumstances around it. I would occasionally check some of the national news sites to see if they had anything we didn’t, had talked to someone we hadn’t been able to get hold of, etc. What appalled me were the cyber sleuths in the comment sections and on message boards, parsing through the victim’s MySpace quote — a bit of text that appeared under the person’s photo — looking for clues.
All I saw was a lighthearted joke, but people devoted hours of time online arguing back and forth about what the words meant, and how it might have foreshadowed the victim’s fate while leaving subtle information about the perpetrator. I knew we, as a country, were in trouble if lives were being lived in comment sections.
And, here we are now. (Again, this doesn’t reflect any keen insight on my part. Anyone can spot a problem. Solving it, that’s where the genius is and, as I will tell anyone who will listen, I’m no genius.)
I never had a MySpace page. I had my arm twisted to join Facebook, which I ended up enjoying until it was more or less weaponized to pit us against one another.
If you go to my Facebook page, you’ll see a lot of family and hockey photos. You’ll find more posts about Purdue University sports than you’re probably comfortable with. Every once in a while, I’ll throw a link to my column on there. I don’t want to leave a trail of dreck behind if I’m not here tomorrow (that’s what my Twitter account is for).
However, when I do meet my maker (hopefully, many years from now), feel free to leave me a “Happy birthday!” every year as a way of annoying me from beyond the grave.