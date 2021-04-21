What’s better than getting back to normal during a pandemic? Trying something completely new. And failing. Spectacularly.
My son has been learning how to play hockey at the ice rink in South Charleston. Really, he’s learning how to skate in cool equipment with a few of his first-grade pals. A stick and a puck are involved, but it’s more about finding his footing and learning how to move on the ice. After a few sessions, he’s gotten pretty good at it.
I love hockey. Love watching it on TV, love watching it in person even more. I never played. There wasn’t a lot of opportunity for it when and where I grew up, and the mere concept of skating backward — a pretty important cog in the required skill set — goes against my entire grasp of physics as it applies to human motor skills.
Still, I was thrilled that it was something my kid wanted to try and ended up enjoying. Watching our boys figure out the ice, another father and friend of mine, looked over at me. “Are we going to try to learn how to do this?” he asked, in a way that kind of suggested we had to. We laughed, partly because we knew that we would, and that it would be a disaster.
I think the last time I had ever been on ice skates was in high school. It went OK, because I weighed about the same as a box of paperclips, had decent balance and was running three to five miles a day. That was closer to 30 years ago than I’d like to admit.
My friend and his son weren’t in town over the past weekend, so it was just me and another father — one who actually knows how to skate, handle a stick, fire off pucks, etc. — out their with our kids. I had no illusions of this going well. But, as I often say, knowing something and living through it are two very different things.
I lurched out onto the ice, striking a hockey card pose that happened to be very convenient for balance, and my son skated up beside me. My wife grabbed a picture of us. It looked great. It was also the last time I was upright for the rest of the afternoon.
In fact, photo done, the first thing I noticed was the complete loss of equilibrium that comes with standing on a slick surface in rented shoes with knives on the bottom. Immediately unsteady, I repeated to myself something the other father had been telling the kids each time they’d been out there: “Fall forward.”
I’m rather tall in ice skates. Probably around 6 feet, 3 inches. That’d be awesome if we were playing basketball. In a hockey rink, all that means is it’s a long way down. And ice is hard.
You’re probably saying, “Of course ice is hard. And trees are made of wood, simpleton.” But you don’t really notice how hard ice is until your unpadded knees hit it as you’re pitching hopelessly forward, stick echoing with an awful clatter as it bounces out of your grasp.
Thud. Back up. OK for a bit. Thud. Back up, slower this time. A little stick work. A pass. Nice. Thud. Stay down, idiot. Back up. Always forward. Fall forward. No need to get a concussion. Thud.
You get the idea.
I was amazed at the cardiovascular endurance needed just to keep upright and moving. Meanwhile, muscles in my calves and ankles that have grown used to a life propped up on couches were screaming at me, begging to know what they had done to deserve such punishment.
My wife got all the falls on video. Later, she was scrolling through them in front of me frame by frame. In real time, she was doing deep, slow motion “Oooooh nooooo!” vocalizations in deserved mockery as I capsized. I couldn’t help but laugh along with her. It was objectively hilarious.
I loved the whole experience. I truly did. And I’m going to try it again. I’ll probably fall a lot then, too. So what? That’s what’s great about going into something with no expectations. Bruises heal. Lower-body muscles that feel like they spent an evening in a trash compactor eventually loosen up again. Wounds to pride or the psyche can be more complicated, but, in a situation such as this, only if you let them. What is there to be embarrassed about when you’ve never done something before?
Now, if I went out there and professed to be a former elite prospect who would’ve made the NHL if only I hadn’t been wounded in a tragic crossbow accident, that’d be one thing. But I made no such pretense. It was going to be — and was — a hot mess. No matter how bad it was or looked, my kid’s grin was all I needed to stay at it.
So, if you’re out at the rink and you see a 40-something flailing around like there are squirrels in his pants, feel free to say hello. Just make sure you give me a wide berth. Thud.