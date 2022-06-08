My friends and I call it the “I’m not a bastard” speech. It’s not as well known as “I have a dream,” or the Gettysburg Address or even Socrates’ “I drank what?” shortly before his death (credit to “Real Genius” for that last one).
You’ve never heard of the “I’m not a bastard” speech because it was given to a classroom by a professor at Purdue University just before he handed out teacher evaluations. The title derives from a statement he repeated over and over before finally releasing the forms from his grip to be passed around the class. The guy was pleading with us to realize he wasn’t a horrible man. To me, that’s more of a show-don’t-tell kind of thing. If you’re addressing the class toward the end of the semester to try and persuade them you’re not a jerk, then clearly you either are, you think you are or you at least think your students think you are.
The whole thing was awkward and embarrassing. Kind of like the “Scott’s Tots” episode of “The Office.”
What’s funny now is that I don’t remember why the class had turned on him, or why he thought we had. He wasn’t one of those life-changing professors, but he probably wasn’t as bad as I thought. I don’t recall if I ticked the “bastard,” or “nonbastard” box on the evaluation form.
I do remember the class was centered around how to analyze data and how to recognize correlations, then going on to determine if they were just coincidental or were more in the vein of cause and effect. Anytime he chose an example at random to illustrate a point, he would, without fail, go to some combination of alcohol use, viewing pornography, rape and coffee consumption.
“What does this guy get up to when he’s not in here?” I remember asking one of my friends.
Now I’m wondering if this professor, who might or might not have been a bastard, was ahead of his time, because the other thing he fixated on was the social contract between humans that keeps us from falling into chaos.
“You could step out of your door or be walking down the sidewalk, and there’s nothing keeping someone from gunning you down for no reason,” he said.
That was alarming to hear two to three times a week, even in 1996.
However unpleasant the thought was, though, I knew he was right on some level. Even before mass shootings in public places were a regular concern, and societal rules aside, all of us (except for Calvinists) knew there was a randomness to life. Sure, we’re probably not going to get hit by a bus crossing the street that day. We’re probably not going to get struck by lightning. A blood vessel in our brain likely won’t burst for no reason. But it could happen. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. We act like it is because dwelling on all of things that could happen teeters on the brink of madness and creates paralyzing anxiety.
Of course, his specific example of getting shot at random combined with recent events are why I’ve been thinking about this professor lately. A gunshot wound is not the same as being negligent while crossing the street or looking at your phone while driving and not realizing the car in front of you has stopped. Rather, it’s someone willingly breaching the social contract that we not kill each other.
People breach societal contracts, some written and others understood, all the time. In more serious instances, there are legal ramifications. That doesn’t stop the desperate, though, especially when the line being crossed is taking a life. The victim is, perhaps, randomly gunned down, but most often, the one wielding the gun had been planning something evil for a long time.
America’s social contract on this issue had long ago fallen apart in some places, where the system ensures violence and offers scant hope of escape. In other parts of the country, it began falling apart on highways and in offices, then it reached schools, movie theaters, concerts, places of worship and shopping centers.
Unlike other breaches of social order, this plague is treated as acceptable by many, especially those in power who could do something about it. Life, as long as it isn’t theirs, is cheap. And so, an average professor is now a prophet.