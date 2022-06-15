Is there anything Gov. Jim Justice can’t make weird? Is there anything he can’t make about himself?
Last week, Randall “Let’s not talk about Confederate statues” Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, announced that Justice would become an honorary Knight of the Golden Horseshoe. A lot of people subsequently lost their minds.
I’m not from West Virginia, so it took me a while to truly appreciate how much pride those who are “knighted” take in that honor. There have been co-workers and friends in this state with whom I could joke about any subject, but if the target became their Knight of the Golden Horseshoe status (“What’s the deal with that? Is it a cult?”), the laughter usually stopped. I’m sure others who live and work here but aren’t from here have experienced something similar. You might get humored once or twice; a polite, muted chuckle maybe. Eventually, though, you’re given social cues, if not direct words, that enough is enough.
We have something similar in Kentucky, which is the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. I have a certificate from former Gov. Brereton C. Jones declaring that I am a member of this order. I don’t remember how or why I got it. Even so, when former Gov. Matt Bevin said he was going to make that honor harder to get, I instinctively became defensive, because it’s something I belong to. It’s a matter of honor. But in my case, as it is with several other Colonels, it is purely honorary.
The pride of those with Golden Horseshoe status makes much more sense, because it’s an honor they had to earn in a very specific way. Eighth-graders have to score highly on a test about West Virginia’s history to be inducted.
The program has been in place for more than 90 years, and only about 15,000 West Virginians can say they’ve earned that honor (there are about 250,000 Kentucky Colonels). Plus, at a formative time in their young lives, these kids go through a knighting ceremony and all the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. So that sense of pride is really reinforced.
I get that some would be upset. Like so many other things in his life, Justice didn’t earn this. It’s just another thing that’s been given to him because of his status as the state’s wealthiest man and highest-ranking public official. The man who says he never wants anything for himself regularly proves he does, and here’s one more thing (an award for children, no less) that he’s added to the pile while skipping the line for the little people.
I’m sure Justice thinks he deserves it. And, at the end of the day, it’s not like it’s the most pressing issue facing the state. The stubborn fact remains, though, that Justice doesn’t deserve it because he didn’t earn it, and the backlash over the whole thing would cause a more self-aware individual to back away. But none of that has ever stopped Justice before. For the governor, if it’s not about him (or his dog), then what’s the point?