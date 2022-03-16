I lost my last grandparent on Sunday, my Granny Jean, who left us at the age of 93. She was my first best friend.
I was born in the tropical paradise of Honolulu, Hawaii, but just as I was reaching the age where I could form memories, the U.S. Army transferred my father to Fort Polk, Louisiana, which is like Hawaii except with 100% humidity and surrounded by soy bean fields, instead of the ocean. Oh, and instead of seashells everywhere, Fort Polk has armadillos.
Granny Jean came to live with us for a while when we moved to the mainland, and she was, really, my best friend. We played together for hours, with me pretending to be Luke Skywalker and her having to play the part of everyone else in Star Wars. When my dad would get home, he and I would play Star Wars or toss the football around, and Granny Jean would, I can only assume, get some well-deserved rest. As a 4-year-old, I wasn’t all that attuned to other people’s needs or what they did when they left my line of sight.
There was no question I was Granny’s favorite ... at least until my brother was born in 1980 at Fort Polk, and then my sister in 1984 in Kentucky, two years after a brief stop in Fort Benning, Georgia, before my father left the service and moved our family to his native state.
We visited Granny and Grandad George at least twice a month, or they would come see us. We went on vacations together. They also would stay overnight on Christmas Eve for many years, which was something we always looked forward to as kids.
We lost Grandad to cancer in 2003. Granny Jean kept going, though. She was a terror behind the wheel (the elderly are often stereotyped as driving reckless and slow, but Granny Jean was reckless and fast). She was sometimes hard to read emotionally, but she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Then came the great-grandchildren. By then, I was officially chopped liver, but it seemed in keeping with the natural order of things, so I didn’t mind.
There’s a lot I don’t know about Granny Jean, mainly because she never talked about herself. She wanted to know what was going on with me or my siblings, or to talk to our kids. There were things I wanted to know, but, lost in the self-absorption of daily life, I never really asked.
It’s a shame we never broached some of those topics, because Granny Jean’s best asset was her mind. She was very smart, and kept her wits until the end. I pray that’s inheritable, because I’ve seen so many elderly relatives not know who they were, who their family members were or what was happening around them, sometimes for years before they died.
Granny Jean suffered a broken hip about five or six years ago. It was the first time her quality of life in her elder years had been seriously impacted. Last year, she fell and broke her arm. Even after medical procedures to remedy those situations as best as possible, she was in a lot of pain over the past couple of years. But she still had her mind. I often thought she’d live to bury us all.
Early last week, she didn’t want to talk to me or my siblings on the phone. I knew things had to be especially bad for that to happen. My wife and I FaceTimed with her last Thursday, and she got to see her great-grandson score a goal in a hockey scrimmage, but when I was looking at her and talking to her, I could tell something was different. That sharp mind wasn’t there. Three days later, neither was she.
I’m glad that she didn’t have to suffer long with that lack of lucidity. That’s kind of selfish thinking on my part, because one of my biggest fears about aging is losing that mental edge to something like Alzheimer’s or dementia. It’s not a thing I think about a lot, and I’d imagine most other people probably don’t obsess about it either, mainly because it is so troubling to ponder.
Still, the only certain thing in life is that it ends. We can only strive to make our lives meaningful to us while we live them and, if we are blessed with longevity, we can only hope most of who we are stays intact over that time. I’ve seen it happen and, while my heart is heavy with her passing, reflecting on Granny Jean’s life gives me hope.