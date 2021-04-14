I’ll be the first to admit I don’t know how to solve the gun violence epidemic in America. I agree that easy access to firearms that can unleash mass death in a short span of time is a huge problem. I’ll readily fess up that the Second Amendment doesn’t say to me what it seems to say to a lot of gun enthusiasts.
At the same time, I know a lot of responsible firearm owners. I don’t want the government to take away their guns. I also realize hunting is a huge aspect of West Virginian culture, and I don’t want to mess with that.
It’s apparent, though, that gun violence is a problem, and whenever it is discussed — usually prodded by a horrific incident — we’re back to familiar lines and tropes about the issue. No headway is made, and we wait until the next incident occurs, all while acting as if active-shooter drills in elementary schools are an acceptable consequence of the situation as it has existed now for decades.
As I see it, those default arguments are a big impediment to some commonsense progress.
The one that bothers me the most is the declaration that inevitably comes from some member of Congress, saying cars kill people every day, too, and yet we don’t outlaw them. This analogy is absurd, but we continually allow it to permeate through the rhetoric around the issue, contributing to stalling out meaningful change that a majority of Americans, including many gun owners, would like to see.
For one, the changes that are typically talked about don’t involve outlawing firearms. So, scratch that part of it right away as nonsense.
And yes, people die in car accidents. Yes, car accidents are often the result of negligence, whether it be distracted or reckless driving, or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
But the primary function of a car is not to kill someone in a crash. Its intended purpose is to get someone from one place to another. And that function is fulfilled without incident for hundreds of millions of people every day.
The main function of a firearm is to kill another living thing. It doesn’t matter if it is being actively used in hunting, or sits passively — and, hopefully, properly stored — as a measure of self-defense. Sure, you can shoot at targets or clay pigeons. You can test your marksmanship at a range or even in competitions. But that’s not why most firearms are manufactured. Whatever the intention of its user, a gun is made with the purpose of lethality.
Another thing that bugs me about this analogy is that driving is pretty strictly regulated. You can’t get your learner’s permit until you’re 15, and you can’t get your license, in most states, until you’re 16. You have to take a test on paper and on the road to prove you deserve that license. Granted, what happens after that, especially in Ohio, can be a matter of great consternation. But the basic concept is sound.
Whether you drive an out-of-production red Geo Metro with one white door, or a brand new Audi, that vehicle has to be covered by insurance and registered with the state. In West Virginia, it also has to pass a safety inspection every year.
There are laws on the road. Your license can be suspended or revoked if you’re caught drinking and driving or get too many speeding tickets. It’s true that taking someone’s license away doesn’t magically render a car’s ignition inoperable if that person manages to get behind the wheel. It does, however, lower the odds of that person finding such an opportunity.
What loose regulations that did exist around firearms in West Virginia have been eroded over time. The Legislature made concealed carry without a permit legal for anyone over 21 several years ago, despite pleas from law enforcement against it. There are gun registration loopholes. Some owners routinely trade or sell guns without any paper trail whatsoever. And any existing regulations, including background checks, can vary wildly from state to state.
The system doesn’t lend itself to ensuring that most everyone carrying a gun has the proper training such an instrument demands, or that someone banned from carrying a firearm — like a convicted felon — can’t obtain one.
Do stricter laws and regulations eliminate gun violence? No. Because firearms exist, there will always be a tragic accident or a malicious act that results in death. This is one case where the car analogy vaguely applies. We can make cars as safe as we can. We can even automate driving. People will still die in car accidents, whether it be through someone’s recklessness or a system glitch.
But the issues immediately diverge again, because we do, in fact, try just about everything we can to make driving as safe as possible, from car features to traffic laws. Remember three years ago, when a few fatal accidents occurred in a single month along Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton during a construction project? As soon as the problem became evident, the speed limit was lowered farther out, more warning sings were added well in advance of the construction zone and there was a constant police presence.
Meanwhile, we do nothing to reduce gun violence. We won’t even take the first few steps of talking about it honestly. Why? There are a lot of complicated answers to that question, but they don’t even matter anymore. We’re a country numb to the senseless death of children who simply went to school that day, or people who decided to attend a concert or go to a movie.
That anesthetized state has to be lifted before we can even come to the table. I’m not sure we’re all willing to leave that coma, and I worry that it’s too late.