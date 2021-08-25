Many West Virginians, and I’ve been among them, extol the virtues of the people here as one of the state’s best assets. Unfortunately, chunks of those assets keep leaving, especially our young people.
Seeing a real-life example of that recently was quite painful.
Through its Peacock streaming service, NBC released a documentary series, “Golden,” about hopefuls training for the U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team. Olympic gymnastics is near and dear to the hearts of many West Virginians, ever since Mary Lou Retton, of Fairmont, won gold in 1984.
The new documentary series put a particular emphasis on all the hard work these young women put into the sport, what they and their families have to sacrifice to accomplish dreams of gymnastic glory and just how unglamorous all of it can be before getting to the Olympic stage.
One of the athletes profiled was Konnor McClain, of West Virginia, who has trained at a gym in Kanawha County since she was 3. McLain, 16, wouldn’t have been eligible for the 2020 summer games in Tokyo but was suddenly in the picture when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year. A poor performance at one event, followed by an injury, cut her 2021 dreams short.
Last year, McClain left West Virginia very suddenly for Plano, Texas, to continue her training before the Olympic trials. At first glance, you’re probably thinking facilities and coaching are more advanced in Texas, and the family moved to give McClain a better shot at making the squad. Turns out, that’s only partly true.
McClain is biracial, the daughter of a Black father and white mother. In the documentary, the young gymnast said the world around her in West Virginia kept getting worse, and she was losing her joy for the sport. She made reference to racial epithets she had always tolerated, and how she started asking herself why. Her father said a biracial couple in West Virginia is still looked at askance, and the family wasn’t always treated the same as others. The McClains said vitriolic politics also entered the mix in the Cross Lanes gym where Konnor trained.
McClain’s former trainer, Susan Brown, says in the documentary that she loves the girl dearly and was hurt by her abrupt decision to go elsewhere. When asked about divisive issues in the gym, Brown says, “You see my flags in here, and I’m not gonna, you know, apologize for that.” The documentary crew does not include images of those flags, so the viewer is left to speculate about their exact nature. A few contenders leap to mind.
Brown’s husband begins talking over her, off camera, saying he was the one who brought outside issues into the gym and saying he couldn’t get McClain to say “hi” to him for two years. Brown asks him to stop, saying, “I want to leave on a positive note here, do you understand? I love her. I want the best for her.”
Now, there’s much to this that only the people directly involved know about. Very little is said, while a whole lot is implied. Keep in mind, with any documentary, there’s plenty left on the cutting-room floor, and whatever’s included is meant to tell the gist of the story but can sometimes shape incomplete narratives of a complex situation.
The result is the same, though. A young, elite athlete who could have made West Virginia proud on a global stage one day, and been a symbol of diversity in a state that badly needs it, left, like so many others do.
Part of that choice was shaped by what might have been better opportunities, which is a salt in a very familiar wound. Another part of the decision was McClain and her family no longer feeling accepted because of race and, to some extent, political philosophy. That’s an old wound, too. But it’s one that’s getting worse, when it should have gotten better a long time ago.
Year after year, we see proposed legislation to protect the state’s LGBTQ population from discrimination that goes nowhere, while others attempt to undermine the meager municipal protections they have now. Our Legislature just passed a transgender sports ban. We see members of the Legislature attack those of different faiths. We see a governor who says “West Virginians first,” when asked about refugees fleeing the brutal Taliban after the collapse of the government in Afghanistan (as if taking care of West Virginians — which the governor hasn’t been all that great at — and welcoming those who stood by us in a 20-year war are mutually exclusive ideas).
And the state is still haunted by the specter of discrimination based on skin color.
So, we say we’re the warmest, most welcoming people in the United States. Our hospitality is what makes us West Virginians. But how welcoming are we, really? What messages are we sending to the rest of the country, and the world? Until we show everyone we are who we say we are, they’re just words. And the Konnor McClains, along with other young people, immigrants and those who could make our communities stronger, will continue to pass us over or leave us behind because of what they see.