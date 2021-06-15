We have a knack for dishonestly telling ourselves that, as time progresses, the human race generally becomes better on the aggregate.
"It's 2021, how can someone think that way?" That phrase goes back as long as records of time have been kept ("Can you believe they burned Giordano Bruno at the stake? It's 1600, and everybody knows we live in a heliocentric system of planets. Like, come on, people.")
We form kind of soft collective memories about ideas that are challenged at first, and generally only accepted through insistence, strife and continual proof. It goes like this: There's no racism anymore. We solved all of that. Martin Luther King Jr. said some important things, I think there was a Coke commercial where everyone agreed to join hands and sing, Nelson Mandela got out of prison -- done.
We don't care if someone is straight, or gay or bi or transgender, do we? What's this struggle you're talking about?
Here's a good indicator that it's still an issue. When Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, announced he would sponsor the Fairness Act in the 2021 legislative session (seeking to end housing, employment or other discrimination against the LGTBQ community, thereby giving them the same rights as everyone else), I heard several people say "Wait, is he gay?" or "Well, he has to be gay" or "Wait, isn't he a Republican?"
Yeah, if someone decides to take the lead on legislation like that, and the first question is about his sexuality and political affiliation, it's still a thing. Wonderful people may be here and queer, but some West Virginians are far from used to it. Also, if your state legislature adopts a transgender sports ban in 2021, it's still a thing.
Want another indicator of how messed up this whole conversation is? Higginbotham, now in his third term in the House of Delegates, to which he was elected at 19, officially came out a few days ago. While many have been supportive, there's been some predictable backlash. The default criticism is that he can't be a Republican and he can't be Christian, because if you're one of those two things things, you can't be gay.
I get where this kind of thinking comes from. After all, not too long ago former Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, backed an amendment that would've undone municipal fairness ordinances across the state, dropped some pretty salty language that even most homophobes don't use in polite conversation and then more or less said he would drown his old children if they were gay. He got some slaps on the wrist and probably a few off-the-record slaps on the back.
Were I in Higginbotham's shoes, I certainly wouldn't have felt comfortable around someone like that during the legislative session. I would've been disheartened by the lack of action taken, as well. But, all the same, it's pretty recent proof that more than a few West Virginians are still very much hung up on sexuality. And Porterfield isn't the only example, it's just easier than going through Cabell County Republican Delegate John Mandt's litany of offenses. Of course, here's where I add it's also a good indicator of exactly why West Virginia needs a Fairness Act.
Beyond that, Higginbotham has done a brave thing that shows us we aren't just a collection of labels. I don't know Joshua Higginbotham. He doesn't know me. I'm sure there are things we disagree on. We both think the state should adopt the Fairness Act. Wow. Nuance.
In our current cultural landscape, which has become polluted with politics, we keep trying to push people into boxes that don't fit. I'd argue someone like Porterfield is a lousy Republican and a worse Christian. If that's the mold the rank and file need to conform to, you can have it.
And look, it's not like the other side has everything figured out, either. You want to talk about whether race is still an issue? I think the West Virginia Democratic Party's spectacular botching of adopting an affirmative action platform offers up some keen insight.
We cannot keep going with these knee-jerking extremes -- and the anger that comes with it, which I don't understand at all. Nor can we come to the middle, because the only person there is Joe Manchin, and, while he's getting plenty of attention right now, it might not be what he was hoping for. We have to reconcile with a few things. Being divisive is easy and righteous for all the wrong reasons. It'll take time to turn that around, if that's even what we want.
I do hope that one day it's not a big deal. I hope we can look back with that false, soft-focus memory and say, "Oh yeah, discriminating against people for their sexual orientation or gender identity ... didn't Harvey Milk say some things and Boston opened up its St. Patrick's Day Parade and everyone lived happily ever after?"