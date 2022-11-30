After careful consideration, extensive talks with my family, supporters and community leaders and a best-of-seven series of coin tosses, I have decided not to seek the Republican nomination for West Virginia governor in 2024.
I know that sounds kind of crazy, because, like home brewing, everyone else is doing it. But there are a lot of factors going against me in a crowded Republican primary. I wrote some of the cons down while wrestling with this decision and thought I’d share a few of them.
I’m not a Republican: Sure, I could switch parties, but it’s been done. I don’t always like to follow the crowd as it pertains to broad social trends.
I have no experience in elected office: It’s true that’s never stopped anyone before, but the whole “fake it til you make it” (or, in some cases, “fake it and keep faking it”), fly-by-night approach isn’t my strong suit. Come to think of it, there are a lot of things that aren’t my strong suit. Some readers have suggested this weekly column is one of them. Regardless, I’m not one of those people who possesses an insane amount of confidence despite a lack of practical experience or even a basic understanding of how something like governing a state works.
I have no political lineage: Actually, that’s not entirely true. I am related to former Kentucky Gov. William J. Fields, better known (in places that aren’t here) as “Honest Bill from Olive Hill.” Unfortunately, upon seeking his advice, I found out he’s a Democrat and he died almost 70 years ago.
I’m not wealthy: Neither did I marry into wealth or high social standing. Campaigns aren’t cheap. From what I’ve observed of campaigning in West Virginia and nationally, running for a high office takes hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions. You have to start out with a good deal of money and then fundraise constantly. Candidates have to make enough to cover their campaign costs while leaving a healthy amount for personal enrichment that will serve as a basis for future ethics investigations.
No one knows who I am: Believe it or not, name recognition is relatively important in a literal popularity contest.
I’m not a man of letter:
Neither my first, last or middle name begins with the letter “M.” From what I’ve seen so far, that’s a requirement for the Republican gubernatorial field in 2024.
Solving difficult problems is, in fact, difficult: Yes, it’s much easier to criticize. For instance, I give Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Gov. Jim Justice a lot of grief. (There’s no second part to that sentence.)
Critic’s choice:
Piggybacking off of that point, public criticism is part of what you sign up for when running for office or serving as an elected official. I get enough of that already, sometimes even from myself. As the late, great comedian Mitch Hedberg once said, “You know, you can’t please all the people all the time and, last night, all those people were at my show.” I don’t know if I could take that at firehose volume from all sides in the state’s highest office.
I’m no good at prop politics: Let’s face it, I couldn’t pull off showing up for the State of the State address with a hatchet, tackle box and my dog, like Justice has. If I did, I doubt it’d be described in the news as “folksy.” I’d be more likely to approach the podium holding crumpled wrapping paper and some ill-matching ribbon, and the first thing I’d say is, “Does anyone have some Scotch tape or a clue as to what to get my wife for her birthday? It was a month ago, and she’s starting to suspect I don’t have a plan.”
Then there’s the Herschel factor:
It might be moot in a few days, but, at least right now, running for anything as a Republican means there’s a chance you’d have to be in the same room with Herschel Walker, pretending to be able to follow what he’s saying and agreeing with him. I don’t have that kind of poker face.
Those are just some of the things I scribbled down on a napkin explaining why it would be a bad idea for me to run for governor as a Republican. There’s a “pros” column, too, but it appears to be blank. Oh, I do see an honorable mention in cons category, though: I’d like to see West Virginia become a better place. I’m a liability to that cause already. Maybe some of the folks with a hat in the ring should think about where they stand on that, too. But what do I know? I’m just a critic.
Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields