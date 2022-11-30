Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After careful consideration, extensive talks with my family, supporters and community leaders and a best-of-seven series of coin tosses, I have decided not to seek the Republican nomination for West Virginia governor in 2024.

I know that sounds kind of crazy, because, like home brewing, everyone else is doing it. But there are a lot of factors going against me in a crowded Republican primary. I wrote some of the cons down while wrestling with this decision and thought I’d share a few of them.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

