I was out at a restaurant a while back when the T-shirt of a recently seated patron at another table caught my eye. At first, I thought it was an AC/DC “Back in Black” shirt. Upon second glance, I noticed it had copied the hard-rock band’s logo, but said “AR-15: Back in Brass,” referring to the semiautomatic rifle and shell casing material.
Call me an oversensitive snowflake, but the shirt did evoke a negative reaction in my heart. Maybe it was because that type of rifle had been used the day before to kill six people, including three 9-year-olds, at an elementary school in Nashville.
Cut to this past weekend, when I was walking out of a hotel lobby behind a man wearing a shirt that, on the back, read “I only fear two things, God and my wife. You are neither.”
As the person reading the back of the shirt, I have to admit I am neither God nor that man’s wife. Whether the guy didn’t fear me for those reasons would require further research, which I really didn’t feel like conducting. It was probably an accurate statement in that moment. Had he been wearing the shirt in the presence of a mistress with mob ties, perhaps there would be some pushback.
In between those instances, I’ve seen someone wearing a shirt that said “Hand sanitizer” and sported an arrow pointing down to the wearer’s crotch, a few that read, “F*** your feelings,” (or had a stick figure humping the words “Your feelings”) and one that said, “I was raised to think before I act, so if I punch you, rest assured I’ve thought about it.” I might not’ve gotten that last one completely right. It was a lot of words to put on a T-shirt someone sees in passing. I also saw a few with aggressive messages and images of Jesus on them, which was really confusing.
Shirts like this have been around for forever, but, in my memory, they used to be more self-effacing and less insinuating in the realm of forthcoming physical violence or an impending sexual encounter. There was an arrow involved in the case of “I’m with stupid,” but it didn’t point down. Maybe it should have.
I guess the purpose of these types of shirts is to get a reaction. Perhaps, if you say something about it, you’re just proving that person’s point ... whatever that is. I’m more likely to say something uncouth to someone wearing an Indiana University shirt, but that’s just me. Actually, I don’t even do that anymore because, lately, it seems talking to strangers has served as justified provocation for someone to pull out their piece and start blasting.
I don’t really care if someone wears a T-shirt that says something vulgar or dumb or promises a conflict. In a way, I kind of appreciate this particular line of apparel. These shirts perform a valuable public service, because what all of them really say is “Don’t bother getting to know me.”