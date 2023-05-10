Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I was out at a restaurant a while back when the T-shirt of a recently seated patron at another table caught my eye. At first, I thought it was an AC/DC “Back in Black” shirt. Upon second glance, I noticed it had copied the hard-rock band’s logo, but said “AR-15: Back in Brass,” referring to the semiautomatic rifle and shell casing material.

Call me an oversensitive snowflake, but the shirt did evoke a negative reaction in my heart. Maybe it was because that type of rifle had been used the day before to kill six people, including three 9-year-olds, at an elementary school in Nashville.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

