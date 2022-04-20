Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and only person outside of professional wrestling known to frequently tear off his shirt in anger, is now seeking protection from the government he frequently demonizes.
Jones filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Infowars LLC, the corporate name of his sludge-pumping website, and two other companies he owns, as chickens have come home to roost.
For years, Jones fanned the flames of fires he created, claiming loudly and frequently that events like the Sandy Hook massacre, in which more than a dozen elementary school children and teachers were slaughtered by a madman, were “false flag” operations staged by the U.S. government. Jones falsely claimed it was all an act to somehow weaken Second Amendment rights (something that has never happened, despite frequent mass shootings at schools) and that the victims, and even their grieving families, were all “crisis actors.” (Vladimir Putin is now using the same language to dismiss images of the horrors his military has unleashed in Ukraine.)
Jones is a buffoon and a charlatan, but he had a microphone, cameras and a platform. He also made a lot of money.
Of course, Jones is free to say what he wants. Thing is, when you say things and people listen, you bear a certain responsibility for those words. It’s the old standard of yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. Some of Jones’ listeners began stalking, harassing and threatening families who had lost children in a school shooting, insisting that these families were actors and liars. Some parents had to move to get away from it, but Jones’ loyal followers still found them.
Just try to put yourself in the shoes of one of those families. Try to imagine, as horrible an exercise as it is, losing a child, whether it be in a shooting or a car accident or to illness. Now imagine having people follow you around, day after day, month after month, year after year, getting in your face and telling you it wasn’t real.
Now imagine you’re Alex Jones. What kind of soulless, bottom-feeder do you have to be to put people through that kind of torture because imbeciles hang on your every word?
Jones is now drowning in civil litigation for the fuse he lit and never even pretended to tamp down. His bankruptcy filing is a way to try to shield himself from paying some of whatever he’s likely forced to fork over for verdicts, settlements, fines and fees.
This is just the latest in a series of downturns for Jones. A few years ago, he admitted in a deposition that he didn’t believe much of the stuff he said on his show, and he wasn’t really the unhinged, red-faced ape people saw when they watched his segments. Some viewed this as a “gotcha” moment against Jones, although it’s important to keep in mind the deposition was part of a custody case for his children, so it was in Jones’ best interest to try to pass himself off as a normal person who acted a certain way because it was his brand.
Honestly, it doesn’t make much difference whether Jones is a huckster who puts on an act or a delusional, pathological conspiracy theorist. Both are sad. What’s sadder is that people listen to it and believe it, because it makes more sense than facing the truth that horrible things can happen at any time in this world, and sometimes that’s as far as the story goes.
The saddest thing of all, though, is that this probably isn’t the end of Jones’ career. This is the land of a million strikes before you’re out, and there’s always one more last chance.
Look no further than televangelist Jim Bakker, the man who made millions of dollars off the backs of poor saps in the 1980s, promising salvation but using the profits for a lavish lifestyle. It all came crashing down, and yet Bakker popped up on television again just a few years ago, with a new show, during which he hawked phony cures for COVID-19. Bakker wound up as a defendant in several courts over that one. He’s still on TV in markets that will have him.
Jones will be back, and both he and whatever audience he can scrounge up will be none the wiser, despite all of the current trials and tribulations.