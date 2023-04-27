“But dad, is he still alive?”
That’s a question I get from my kid a lot when we’re reading together or simply talking about a particular person. It could be about anyone — a prominent historical figure, a successful athlete, an actor or even someone I know whom I’ve just told a story about.
I’m not quite sure what to make of it. I might’ve asked similar questions when I was his age. However, if I did, I don’t remember it. I do remember having a sense of wanting certain people to do well or be living a good life, even if I had no real connection to them at all. I was happy for some reason when I learned that Mark Hamill had a stable career as a voice actor. I’d also get weirdly excited if I saw Carrie Fisher unexpectedly in a supporting role in a movie, like “When Harry Met Sally.”
I guess because they had played huge roles in the original “Star Wars” films, but hadn’t quite mustered the same success as Harrison Ford afterward, it mattered to me that they were still around. Back then, I tended to assume that if someone who was once famous had disappeared, they were broke and desperate. That belief might’ve been fueled by the plethora of child actors who robbed convenience stores after the roles dried up and the checks ran out.
This thing with my kid seemed different. Then, not too long ago, when I was talking about hockey player Sidney Crosby, one of my kid’s friends asked me if he was still living.
“Yes,” I said, a bit startled, recovering to add, “Maybe not in terms of the postseason.”
Aha! It’s not just my kid! I thought to myself.
Surely, having two children ask me if someone was still living is proof of a broad trend that says something really insightful about todays youth. Or not. I tried asking the question 100 different ways on the internet (which will surely never come back to haunt me), but couldn’t find anything about this particular phenomenon, which, I guess, might indicate that it’s not a phenomenon at all.
What my internet sleuthing returned was a bunch of articles about how to talk to children about death, which is in the ballpark, but these were more along the lines of, “It’s OK if your kid doesn’t fully understand death,” or “Your child doesn’t have an accurate concept of death because Looney Tunes characters blasted by dynamite are fine in the next scene.”
Further down, search results offered analysis of parents who believe their dead children are still alive, segueing into scores of articles about how to talk to your kid about Santa and eventually bottoming out into academic explorations of something called “reactive detachment disorder” (yikes).
To put it succinctly, I’m sorry I asked.
Perhaps I’m viewing these questions too much from whatever I remember of my own point of view as a child. Maybe theses kids are innocently curious. It’s also possible I look so old that children assume I would only have information about people who are dead.
As always, there’s the chance I completely screwed up my attempt to research this topic and it is a common thing that is easily explainable. I’m sure some of you will let me know if that’s the case. (And, again, I might be sorry I asked.)