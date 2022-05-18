Last week, Apple TV+ debuted a four-part documentary series called “The Big Conn.” It chronicles the scheme between former Eastern Kentucky attorney Eric C. Conn, late federal judge David Daugherty, of Huntington, and others to defraud the federal government of more than $500 million through voluminous and often bogus Social Security disability claims. Daugherty made at least $600,000 in kickbacks, while Conn pocketed about $7 million in legal fees.
The scheme gradually unraveled, thanks to the bravery and persistence of whistleblowers Sarah Carver and Jennifer Griffith, who worked in the Huntington Administration Office of Courts, where these cases were decided. A lot of credit also goes to former Wall Street Journal reporter Damian Paletta, whose tenacity in pursuing the story blew the whole thing open in a 2011 article.
It was a must-watch for me, because I wrote at least five reports about the ordeal while I was at The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, and directed coverage of or edited several more.
It’s a wild tale, that ended with Daugherty going to prison for four years, where he died in 2019, a month before his scheduled release, another judge getting a slap on the wrist and Conn leading federal authorities on a chase through Central America before he was apprehended in Honduras. He’s now serving a lengthy prison sentence.
I want to get into more of the details, and I will in another column, because the whole thing is truly insane and more than a little scary, especially the bits about retaliation plots against Carver, Griffith and Paletta. Also significant and tragic are the stories of those who, after the scandal came to light, were stripped of benefits they deserved and needed.
As for me, it was strange to see something I had been involved with documented in such a way. I was amazed at the memories that came flooding back, and how much of the story I had jettisoned from my brain, probably because, as a reporter and editor, I had to make room for new stuff. When those memories resurfaced, it was like retrieving corrupted data. Some of it was faulty. I was off on some of the chronology and some of the things that happened.
For instance, at first, I was incredulous when Carver and Griffith said no local media would talk to them about what they had found.
“Bull----,” I think were my exact words to my wife in the living room as we watched.
I was also a bit fuzzy on Paletta being the person to break the story. I knew the national media had picked it up, but I thought The Herald-Dispatch had laid the ground work.
My wife did some quick Googling and, from 6 feet away on the couch, texted me a Herald-Dispatch story from 2013, with the headline “Article in newspaper triggered investigation.” It was about how the inquiry into Conn and Daugherty, including congressional hearings, had all been sparked by Paletta’s story two years earlier. Under the headline were the words “By Ben Fields.”
We both enjoyed a bit of chuckle at my hubris and my mangled memory. I was a night editor headed for a position as a sportswriter in 2011, and while the news side certainly did some stories about Daugherty and Conn between then and the time some of the story fell to me, they all came after Paletta’s article. He deserves all the credit for getting that boulder rolling.
I have no doubt Carver and Griffith reached out to local media, and I have no reason to disbelieve they felt like they weren’t getting anywhere, at least not fast enough. They were living through a kind of personal hell at the time that is difficult to even properly describe, and they had put everything on the line to get that story out.
I’m also confident that it wasn’t for a lack of trying on behalf of those local outlets, which are more vital than ever these days, that the story didn’t come out before it hit the front page of The Journal. The fact that it didn’t break locally is more of a statement on the needs of the industry, even 11 years ago.
Developing a story that big, including doing the research, getting to all the right sources and making sure it’s airtight, takes time and resources. I’m sure many local print and television news outlets took calls from Griffith and Carver and promised them they’d do what they could. I’m sure more than a few reporters started working on it.
I also know those reporters are pulled in eight different directions every day covering their beats. Local newsrooms have been shrinking for a long time, while the amount of news to cover remains the same. Doing more with less sounds good, but the practical application of such a theory is another thing.
Local newsrooms still break big stories, and they stick with them through all the twists and turns. At The Herald-Dispatch, four different reporters worked on the Conn and Daugherty saga over the course of eight years, each passing their institutional knowledge to the next, caring little about who got credit for what, but wanting to ensure that the story was understood and continued to be covered.
No, we don’t live the story the way the people who are part of the story do. But we understand why those stories need to be told and why those people need to be heard, and we invest significant portions of our lives doing our damnedest to make sure it happens.