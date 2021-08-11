I’ve been following COVID-19 statistics in West Virginia nearly daily since the state Department of Health and Human Resources began tracking them. I’ve seen alarming spikes and drops that inspired hope. I’ve written or posted on social media regarding worrying trends and reassuring ones. I’ve also made a lot of comparisons, because I think it gives a sense of perspective.
For instance, it blew my mind there were more than 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, when many schools went back in session, compared to roughly 2,800 around the same time last year, when there was no vaccine.
I put those thoughts into a few condensed sentences and cast it out into the rancid, bubbling cauldron that is Twitter. I meant it as an expression of concern, because vaccination rates in West Virginia have stalled out and a new variant that attacks younger people is surging. It’s also troubling in another way. West Virginia was so careful about entering the school year last September, but this year the state has basically said it’s every school for itself, when the numbers are actually worse.
Now, there is some nuance to that information. Yes, there were more than 4,010 active cases on Monday (4,625 by Wednesday). That’s nothing compared to the peak of nearly 30,000 active cases in January, the zenith of a tide that surged after Thanksgiving. Then again, it’s a lot higher than the low of 882 just over a month ago on July 9.
In any event, most seemed to take that tweet in the way it was intended. Others accused me of trying to scare people, generating fear for some sense of perverse pleasure (probably some projection going on there). A few others seemed to think I was claiming the science on COVID-19 and vaccinations is bunk by highlighting there are more cases now, with a vaccine, than 11 months ago without one. No. A thousand times, no.
My family has taken all the precautions we can, including my wife and I getting vaccinated, while still trying to live our lives and not put others at risk. Sure the ever-changing nature of this thing is worrisome, and not just from a personal health perspective. I don’t want to have to go back to wearing masks. I don’t want my son, who’s too young for the vaccine, to have to stay in one room at a school, wear a mask and never see his other friends. But if that’s what is required to keep him and others safe, that’s what he’ll do.
It’s a bummer. It’s doubly frustrating since it could’ve been prevented. I feel like we, as a state, let down every child who can’t get the vaccine by not getting it in large enough numbers ourselves.
What really puzzles me is how this became more about politics than health. Sure, anything can be politicized, but the endgame of this whole pandemic from day one, across two presidential administrations, was developing and distributing vaccines. A good many people were very vocal early on that they wanted life to get back to normal. Then, when offered the very thing they were told from the start would make that possible, pivoted to argue about their rights, cast doubts about how quickly the vaccines were developed and said no one can tell them what to do. They’re not wrong on that last part. We can’t tell other people what to do. But going down that road has consequences, as we’re seeing right now.
I understand the advice of public health officials has frequently changed. It can be confusing. So is navigating an unprecedented pandemic. Viruses mutate. Recommendations for prevention change as more data becomes available. This is all being done in real time, and, frankly, the work of scientists, public health officials and health care workers has been astonishing, while the handiwork of politicians has been baffling.
On March 2, I authored an editorial for the Gazette-Mail celebrating no recorded state COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in nearly a year. Things were very optimistic then. They continued to be for several months. But, drifting into summer, vaccination rates continued to be a concern. Then came delta, and now it feels like we’re back to square one.
But we’re not. We have vaccines. We have public health officials studying the next stages regarding boosters. It’s already been shown in West Virginia how effective the vaccines can be and how safe they are. But they don’t do anything if you don’t take them.
I’m not trying to scare you, shame you or troll you. I’m trying to help you, and to uphold a promise to my son, whom, around the same time I wrote that editorial, told me how exasperated he was with having to wear a mask in school. He was 7 at the time. He had been such a trouper, but it was getting difficult.
I simply told him, “It won’t always be like this.”