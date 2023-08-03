We’re a nation of polarization based not just on our leanings, but how those leanings are nurtured by what and who we listen to.
Fox News and MSNBC are great at telling their audiences what they want to hear. Right-wing talk radio has sown the seeds of bitterness and discord for decades. If left-wing radio existed in any coherent form, it would’ve done the same (radio demographics and the left’s tendency to come off as overly smart and dismissive are big reasons why liberals failed to connect with drive-time listeners in what some would call “flyover country”).
That doesn’t fully explain why no one can have a rational conversation about anything today, though. If you want to find where it all started to go wrong, you have to cast your mind all the way back to 2001 (not a great year) when a new debate show debuted on a cable network. It wasn’t Fox or CNN, but ESPN that unleashed the era of faux divisiveness that would turn real with a little, innocent show called “Pardon the Interruption,” or “PTI.”
Seems crazy, right? How could a show debating the sports topics of the day foster division?
It seems even less credible when considering hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon are close friends.
Sure, there are differences between the two. Kornheiser was (and is) an old curmudgeon. Wilbon was (and is) comparatively younger and Black. They made fun of each other relentlessly on Kornheiser’s ESPN Radio show long before “PTI” started. Wilbon would tease Kornheiser about his age and associated habits (such as going to bed before 9:30 p.m., which often meant Kornheiser hadn’t watched sporting events they were talking about). Kornheiser would make references to “Wilbon’s America,” a place or state of mind where going to strip clubs was permissible, rather than found morally wanting, and new things like DVRs were embraced, instead of feared. But, because they were friends, they could laugh at themselves and each other about their differences. Remember when that was possible?
“PTI” caused a shift in their public dynamic, and it had a cultural impact neither could have predicted. The show’s format put a literal timer on a wide range of topics for Kornheiser and Wilbon to debate. The pair were essentially made to take opposing positions on those topics. They knew no one would watch if they were constantly agreeing with each other. Sometimes, that meant finding a way to rationalize a weird take just to counter the other guy. You wouldn’t bat an eye at it now, but there were times in the early days when some of the arguments seemed a bit much, especially during the lulls in the sports calendar.
So, we’ve got manufactured disagreement and controversy boiled down to two minutes or less per topic, and, here’s the kicker, one of the two is viewed as winning or losing the argument. Hmmm ...
If that’s not on the nose enough, soon after “PTI” started, “Around the Horn” was launched as a lead-in show. In that format, sports journalists were (and are) literally awarded points — or have them deducted — based on their arguments for each topic. The ultimate prize? The winner gets to rant for 30 seconds about whatever they want. If that wasn’t years ahead of its time, I don’t know what is. Points are awarded and taken away arbitrarily by the host of the show, who might as well be a stand-in for the whims of the American populace based on what they do or don’t want to hear.
These shows were the forerunners of the hot-take industry that now dominates every sports network and social media stream, where larger-than-life sports media personalities replaced sports reporters and news. Shouting replaced discussion. Mental gymnastics replaced reason, because the format demanded it. ESPN has perfected the model. Some crazy thing gets thrown out on “First Take” and is debated for the rest of the day on the network’s TV and radio programming, even if it has little to no significance or basis in reality.
Maybe this all sounds a bit far-fetched as it pertains to the country in a broader sense. But consider this: It’s constant, it’s everywhere and it’s about sports. It’s arguing for entertainment’s sake about things that permeate aspects of American life in a way that politics or government policy never did. Even if people are getting paid to disagree with each other and are pals when they’re not working, the nature of the thing leads to heated arguments and real disagreements that can become quite venomous. And now we have social media to help amplify these festering disputes.
After more than 20 years of this, how could we not see politics as a reality show or a sport? How could we not have rooting interests and feel personally invested? It’s all so muddled now that sports is inherently political. If you like a certain athlete or feel strongly about a certain issue in sports, that must also define your social and political views on a broad range of other topics. You have to pick a side, even if you don’t really want to or care.
When you take a step back and look at it all, it’s kind of insane. But it’s hard to disengage when just about everything we consume is designed to keep us locked in and participating.