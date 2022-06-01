Did anyone really expect Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to ban assault rifles after Bishop Mark Brennan, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, publicly asked him to?
I certainly didn’t, although I appreciate the bishop’s call for action after more than one mass shooting involving semi-automatic, AR-15-style rifles over the past few weeks, the most recent of which left 19 children and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Addressing the suggestion from the bishop this week, Justice said there’s no political will for an assault rifle ban in the United States. And the governor’s right, no matter how much it should be otherwise, given the horror of these recurring tragedies.
Even at the state level, the Legislature has been moving in the opposite direction, loosening gun regulations for years. A Republican supermajority suddenly deciding it wants to ban assault rifles because children are being slaughtered elsewhere would be an entirely unexpected shift of conscience.
Justice threw in stock responses about violent video games, pornography, mental health and social media as the real culprits behind mass shootings. I’d argue that there are various societal ills that led one person to the cowardly and craven act of mowing down shoppers in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10, as happened on May 14, and another killing innocent, defenseless children 10 days later in a school in Texas. The motivations and circumstances are a vast, if not sometimes predictable spectrum, while the most common denominator is easy access to a rifle that is not ideal for hunting or personal protection, but is handy for proactive killing.
Justice pointed out that a woman legally carrying a firearm stopped a potential mass shooter here in Charleston. Then again, an armed officer was evaded in the Texas shooting, and an armed security guard was outclassed by the shooter’s body armor in the Buffalo massacre. There are points and counterpoints that splinter into a thousand issues all around but circle back to the common thread of millions of Americans packing heat.
It’s not surprising that Justice would double down on the right to own an AR-15. It’s not unexpected that he would cast blame elsewhere. He’s not completely wrong about societal problems making conditions ripe to produce these pathetically angry people who are so twisted and broken that they settle on picking up a gun (often legally obtained) and killing innocents in churches, movie theaters, outdoor concerts, synagogues and schools.
What bothers me is that Justice indicated there’s no point in even debating solutions to curbing gun violence until all of the social ills around the problem are cured. While we’re setting completely unachievable standards to even begin a discussion, is there anything else the governor would like? A time machine? A levitating car? Clean coal technology that actually works? An end to all disease, hunger and global strife?
Not addressing the problem because it’s a problem (and who wants to mess with all of that) is a troubling stance that runs deep in human history, often leading to an endless loop of tragic results. Justice isn’t the first to say something’s too big to talk about, so don’t even try. He won’t be the last.
That’s why people like Bishop Brennan need to keep pestering those like Justice and the Legislature to get them to the table. Brennan has already asked for way too much. As far as I’m concerned, that’s how bargaining works. Start with something you know you won’t get and then work toward a solution everyone can live with. True, Brennan and others like him don’t have any leverage because, as Justice indicated, there’s no political will to do anything. But that kind of will can be created among the people and it can lead to discussion which, in turn, could lead to policy.
Regardless of what does or doesn’t happen from here, Justice is wrong when he says it starts with society. It doesn’t start or end anywhere right now. The toxic brew that enables these tragedies is always churning, all elements coexisting. They all have to be addressed, and the common denominator is as good a place to start as any.