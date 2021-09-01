As of Wednesday, West Virginia had 109 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, more than at any point prior during the pandemic.
In fact, you’d have to go back to early January to find a time when the numbers were close. The previous high was 104. There also were nearly 18,000 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and, at the rate they’re multiplying, the count could rival the peak of nearly 30,000 — again back in January.
The difference, of course, is that, in January, the newly developed COVID-19 vaccines were available only to senior citizens. Now, the numbers are growing because a mutated strain is here and roughly half the state refuses to get vaccinated for various reasons, almost all of them based on misinformation, selfishness and stubbornness. These days, nearly all of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, who still pose a risk for breakthrough cases to those who did get the shot and children under the age of 12 who aren’t eligible for it.
Gov. Jim Justice and his retinue who appear in three public briefings each week have said the bottom line is that not enough people are getting vaccinated. Yet, the governor, who expresses dire warnings at each briefing as the numbers get continually worse, says he sees no need for public health mandates. On Wednesday, he said he didn’t want people to become “fragmented.”
Look at the numbers, Jimbo. People are fragmented already. And the governor knows it. Yet, he’ll continue to allow West Virginians, including children, to become seriously ill and die before he’ll do anything that will provoke the ire of those who believe that their warped idea of freedom without sacrifice is more important than their own life or the lives of others.
Justice asked, “what’s it going to take?” on Wednesday when pleading with people to get vaccinated. What it’s going to take, in Justice’s total abdication of leadership, is employer and school mandates on vaccinations. It’s already starting to happen at many hospitals and some businesses across the state.
Business owners have been through the wringer trying to stay afloat amid last year’s COVID-19 closures. They desperately need employees. But do they want to take a chance on someone who might shut the whole place down again because of exposure to the coronavirus? Do hospitals that are filling up with COVID-19 patients want members of their staff to get sick and cause an outbreak because they’re not vaccinated?
There are multiple facets to any issue. But, sometimes, one side is right and the other is wrong. Justice knows this, as it pertains to COVID-19. He’s said it. The right thing to do is to get vaccinated. But he’s not willing to walk the walk.
The governor who mandated public schools go back into session in January now wants nothing to do with school policies on public health or operations based on outbreaks. He’s punted to “local control,” something he was steadfastly against nine months ago. Back then, the virus wasn’t a major threat to young children. Now, with the delta variant, it is, and Justice has taken his hands from the wheel, thrown them up and said there is nothing he can do (ironic, from the governor who used to tell the story of his father imparting the wisdom that “There’s always something you can do”).
I guess, in a way, doing nothing is still a course of action. As one of my favorite bands once put it, “If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.” But I don’t think that’s what the governor was going for when he used to break out that story about his dear old dad.
No matter what Gov. Justice does or doesn’t do, roughly half the state is going to be upset with him. Would he rather some of the people who elected him be irate but alive, or see the state’s population continue to dwindle in a way that has nothing to do with census trends? Right now, he’s choosing the latter.
Whether he’ll behave like a leader or not, he’s stuck with the results and the blame. Better to be remembered as someone who saved lives despite a wave of toxic, nonsense talking points than someone who said all the right things but ultimately fiddled while the city burned.