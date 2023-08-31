There are two people in this world I try not to write about overly much.
The first is my kid, for multiple reasons. Not everyone, myself included, likes to constantly read about someone’s child or the well-worn tropes of adventures in parenting. It can also become a bit of a crutch, if you let it, when writing gets difficult. Plus, he’s still in grade school and at an age when he doesn’t have any say in the matter. I don’t want to commit something to ink and paper, or lines of digital code, that might embarrass him in perpetuity.
The second individual I try not to bring up too often is former president Donald Trump, because there’s simply no point. It’s all been said. Saying it again about the latest criminal charge or social outrage only tells some people what they want to hear while elevating the blood pressure of others to dangerous levels, prompting them to fire off communicative missives that, when viewed in a less-heated moment, well, might embarrass them in perpetuity.
These rules extend to my personal life, sort of. I don’t talk politics with anyone unless they ask my opinion on a particular issue. I certainly don’t talk to my kid about Trump, or any politician, really, be they Republican, Democrat or faux-tan cult.
I answer my son’s questions about federal civics when they arise, usually after some slimy campaign ad on television or when I’m driving him to hockey practice and a pickup with “F*** Biden” emblazoned twice on the tailgate speeds past us (true story). But I try to keep it simple and stick to very basic facts, because I don’t think he needs to worry about stuff like that right now.
Maybe it’s wrong to try and shelter him in that fashion for now, but I’ll make you a deal: I won’t tell you how to raise your kid, and you don’t send me your homeschool newsletter.
Now, I do bore other people to tears with conversations about my kid, but I’ve never brought him up to Trump, primarily because I’ve never talked to the guy. It’s still a good rule to have in place, should the situation arise, because I get the feeling, like most parents, he’d only want to talk about his kids — with the possible exceptions of Tiffany and Eric.
The bottom line is that I try to keep work at work and just be a dad when I’m home.
But, sometimes, worlds collide and there’s nothing you can do about it.
Nearly three years ago, I relayed the tale of my son, completely unprompted, loudly discussing his disapproval of Trump’s refusal to wear a mask during COVID while the two of us were getting our hair cut at a barber shop.
Something similar has again occurred, although not in such a potentially awkward situation or setting.
We had the nightly news on in the living room recently, and the lead story was about Trump’s booking in Georgia. The segment also covered Trump’s immediate fundraising off of his mugshot, including selling T-shirts sporting a black-and-white version of the photo and the words “Never surrender” printed below.
“Why would it say ‘never surrender’ when he just surrendered to the police?”
The words came out of the mouth of my child faster than I could even think them. In fact, while, for the good of all humanity, I don’t keep a running journal of my internal monologue, I do recall my mind was nowhere near that territory when the observation was made.
In what was probably a fraction of second, I thought about explaining that it’s more complicated, then stopped, suddenly asking myself the question, “Is it?” If you strip away everything we build up around these moments, including the deluge of takes from politicians and pundits, is there anything that sums up all of the hypocrisy, mental gymnastics and downright strangeness of our current political or broader cultural setting any better?
Honestly, I had nothing. So, I swiveled my head from the boy to my wife.
“See? The kid gets it,” I said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with us and everyone else.”
Ben Fields is the opinion editor.
@hdmediallc.com or 304-348-5129. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.