Last week, a teenager in Oxford, Michigan, took a handgun his parents had bought for him as a Christmas present to school and killed four of his classmates, while wounding several others.
Not only is the teen being tried as an adult for murder, but his parents are facing charges, as well. They had stored the gun in an unlocked drawer. They kept their son in school that day, despite having a talk with administrators about a drawing the boy had done basically laying out what was about to happen. A teacher even noticed the kid looking at ammunition on his phone the day before. His mother told him in a text that she wasn’t mad, he simply needed to learn to not get caught.
There were many things that could have kept this tragedy from happening, and all of them failed.
Earlier this week, a man in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with murder after he repeatedly shot a man sitting in a car, reportedly because the car had driven past him too fast while he was walking down the sidewalk, police and prosecutors said.
These are two very different scenarios in which the epidemic of gun violence in America is laid bare. It’s time things changed.
The first thing we need to do is try to find a source of empathy for the victims, instead of sympathy. In other words, we need to be able to imagine this happening to us or someone we love, rather than simply offering “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and moving on. We shouldn’t have to hit a point where everyone in the country has experienced the threat or consequences of gun violence before we are willing to admit it’s a problem and consider solutions.
Second, we need to meet in the middle. We can start with the pretense that all liberals want to completely ban private firearm ownership and all right-wingers want to arm every man, woman and child in the country and then negotiate down from there. That’d probably be a waste of time, though. Most of us are already somewhere in the middle on this issue.
In fact, most of the people who profess such boilerplate beliefs are those on the political extremes, be they lobbyists, cable news talking heads or members of Congress. They’re perpetuating a cycle of division and anger while lining their pockets.
Some of those folks might never be able to come clean, but we can. Do I own a bunch of firearms? No. Do I care if you own a bunch of firearms? No. As long as you’re properly trained and your guns are properly secured, have at it.
What we really need to do is reinstate the values of responsible gun ownership. Gun owners should always be mindful of a firearm’s lethality before anything else. The number of guns confiscated at airports every year because someone grabbed the wrong bag or forgot their loaded firearm was in their carry-on is a staggering indication of how we’ve become far too casual in that regard. No matter your own intentions, leaving a gun unsecured and loaded makes it easier for someone to get their hands on it who shouldn’t.
We also need to have more respect for human life and develop better coping mechanisms. Guns should not be viewed as the solution to problems at school or a tool for retaliation in traffic. I think most of us in America already believe or adhere to principles fairly close to that, but we still have to impart those lessons in the hope that it will prevent a tragedy.
Let’s admit that guns kill people and, in some instances, they’re too easy to get. Let’s also admit that failure on the behalf of systems in place to prevent gun violence (like a kid’s parents, a person’s support system or people who notice something about an individual but don’t say or do anything) play a role in how these things end up happening. Let’s admit that certain measures won’t stop all shootings, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do anything to curtail the problem.
We’ve been close to meaningful change before. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., had a bill on the table in 2012, after the massacre of elementary school children in Newtown, Connecticut, that would have expanded background checks. It was immensely popular among the American public, gun owners included. What got in the way was that caustic loop of straw-man arguments in D.C. that always stalls these things out until it happens again.
How do we change that? By rejecting it. By realizing that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., posing with her family (including small children) in front of a Christmas tree, all of them holding semiautomatic rifles, is something no sane gun owner would do and pandering of the lowest order.
We have to change a culture that rewards such behavior. We can start by doing the right things in our homes. We can do it through proper study of and education about gun violence. We can tell our government that we want commonsense solutions, and we can use our votes to back that up.
The biggest hurdle we need to clear is thinking nothing can be done. We all know, in our heart of hearts, that a society in which children learn drills at school to protect against active shooters is way off its axis.