Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I recently took a vacation, which is always a difficult thing to do in this business. The current of daily news moves swiftly, and once you reconnect to that stream, you’re often swept along at a furious pace, struggling to breathe as you get caught up.

In these times, that side effect of reconnecting after a short absence is even worse. Now, when you plug yourself back in, it’s like getting hit in the face with a firehose that’s spraying meth.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields

@hdmediallc.com or 304-348-5129. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you