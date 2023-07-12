I recently took a vacation, which is always a difficult thing to do in this business. The current of daily news moves swiftly, and once you reconnect to that stream, you’re often swept along at a furious pace, struggling to breathe as you get caught up.
In these times, that side effect of reconnecting after a short absence is even worse. Now, when you plug yourself back in, it’s like getting hit in the face with a firehose that’s spraying meth.
I tried getting caught up through social media, and immediately found myself overwhelmed with mass hysteria from news outlets and politicians alike concerning ... wait for it ... the Barbie movie (titled, cleverly enough, “Barbie”) that’s set to debut next week. Conservatives, including members of the U.S. Senate, were outraged that a crude, crayon map of the world visible in a screenshot from the film’s trailer apparently shows disputed territories within the boundaries of China. Go back and read that again. Pause in the middle if you need to take a breath.
It’s Chinese propaganda! Woke Hollywood is caving to the communists!
Funnily enough, the map doesn’t mention China, nor does it accurately depict the disputed “nine dash line.” (In fact, the map just says “Asia.”) But the controversy was enough to get the movie banned in Vietnam and plenty of people stateside foaming about supposed secret pacts to appease the Chinese. That’s already way more than I ever wanted to know about a movie based on a toy line, even if it doesn’t concern the actual film in the slightest.
Then there was the very nice (at first) story about an independent film, “The Sound of Freedom,” based on the real-life actions of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who established his own network to fight human trafficking. Amazingly, the movie almost topped the latest “Indiana Jones” entry as the biggest box office success in the United States on opening weekend.
Of course, all of the coverage of the film also pointed out that lead actor Jim Caviezel is an open QAnon nut who believes a global cabal of elites molests children, then murders them and drinks their blood because it has become filled with a fictional, adrenaline-based elixir produced by the child’s state of terror. Turns out, Ballard espouses some of those views, too. Sweet Jesus (whom Caviezel played in crazy Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ”), really?
That was just a sampling of what was flying at me as I attempted to get caught up with what was going on in the world.
However, in another example of how things have changed, it’s been more than a week since I returned and, if you go to any news outlet or the top of a social media news feed, you won’t find either of those topics anywhere. They stoke outrage and rev up engagement for a portion of a day, and then they’re gone. It all happened. The coverage is still there in a digital archive or a newspaper in the recycling bin. In the case of the Barbie movie, it certainly was treated by a lot of important people like it was the top priority to maintaining global stability, at least for a few hours. But a thousand other things have filled that role in the time between then and now.
I’m not sure about you, but seeing everything treated as an impending apocalypse has me exhausted. And, if you’re willing to take a step back and recalibrate, you might ask yourself some important questions like “Do I really care about this?” and, if so, “Why?”
The thing that really brought me back into the present state of affairs in a much more meaningful way was the 13-hour drive home form the Northeast through states and cities choked with smog from the wildfires in Canada. Air quality alerts were in effect for almost every inch of that very long trip back. Large cities off interstate exits were nigh invisible, shrouded in the smoky haze. I had never seen Air Quality Index readings that high in my life. City by city, state by state, the readings trickled down or up, but remained off the charts. I wondered about the car’s air filter. I wondered what driving through that stuff for such an extended period of time might do to me and my family.
In all that time, I don’t think China, Barbie or Ted Cruz entered my mind at all. When you come face to face with a real problem, it offers a lot of perspective.