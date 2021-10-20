I understand Sen. Joe Manchin’s aggravation with fellow Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., authoring an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail urging Manchin to get on board with the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.
As one of two linchpin votes in a Senate with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Manchin, D-W.Va., wants people like Sanders to come to him directly.
Fellow Democrats have gone to the news media to try and lay the groundwork for support in Manchin’s backyard before. One of the first things Vice President Kamala Harris did after taking office was reach out to the Gazette-Mail and other news outlets for an interview on the American Rescue Plan, which prompted similar grousing from Manchin, although he wound up supporting the bill.
It’s worth mentioning that Sanders’ op-ed, although causing a lot of ruckus, isn’t all that dramatic. He makes his case for the legislation and why he believes it will help West Virginians and his own constituents in Vermont. He mentions Manchin in one of the final lines, saying the Senate needs every Democrat behind the bill to get it through. He doesn’t bash Manchin or take any cheap shots.
I would guess part of what bothers Manchin is the idea that a fellow senator from another state running an op-ed in West Virginia’s largest newspaper would somehow change his mind.
Manchin’s defiance is evident in the statement issued in response to the op-ed, saying, “This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state.”
No, it’s not. But how many times has West Virginia listened to voices outside of the state that had no relationship with it or its people?
Throughout West Virginia’s history, those in power, Republican and Democrat, have bent over backward to appease extraction industries, protecting corporate profits outside the state while sacrificing the health of West Virginia workers, residents and the state’s environment.
Charter schools certainly weren’t a West Virginia idea. Bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature allowing charters and vouchers, all at the cost of weakening public education, initially came, nearly word for word, from model legislation offered by organizations like the right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council and were hardly tailored to what might work for West Virginia.
The bill that passed this year establishing an intermediate appellate court — at a cost of millions of dollars to taxpayers in a poor state — was a perennial legislative piece to help corporations with deep pockets slow-roll lawsuits and financially starve out plaintiffs. It’s got nothing to do with what works for West Virginia’s legal system.
Concealed carry without a permit and other, myriad bills loosening firearm regulations? Those items, heavily opposed by the law enforcement agencies so many claim to support, were merely boxes to check for organizations like the NRA, to make sure money kept rolling in from gun sales.
Turns out, those in power in West Virginia listen to outsiders who know nothing about the state all the time, it’s just not said out loud. Where has it gotten us? Dead last in everything that’s a mark of prosperity or a decent quality of life and near the top in categories like poverty, child hunger and poor mental and physical health. Oh, and we also topped the nation in population loss over the past 10 years, keeping alive a seven-decade tradition of shrinking.
At least Sanders tried to make a case for how things like negotiated prescription drug prices and more funding for home health care would help West Virginia, one of the least-healthy states with one of the oldest populations and lowest life expectancy in the nation.
The real rub with Manchin is that Sanders and 47 other Democrats in the Senate want to phase out fossil fuels, including coal, West Virginia’s former bell cow and an industry Manchin has millions of dollars invested in, albeit in a blind trust. He also gets a lot of financial backing from out-of-state fossil fuel lobbies. Manchin has made it clear his stance is that it’s not about the money but about West Virginia’s people, economy and energy grid, along with concerns for fiscal responsibility.
Sanders likely would counter that Build Back Better takes those things into consideration, closing tax loopholes and raising corporate rates to supposedly pay for the spending, and including an energy transition that creates jobs everywhere.
Manchin can be ticked off with Sanders all he wants. But no one in West Virginia should be under the illusion that outsiders — some of whom couldn’t find this place on a map — don’t have the ear of Mountain State legislators or the state’s congressional delegation. I’m not saying Sanders has all the answers. I would simply ask if those in power have been listening to the right voices all this time.