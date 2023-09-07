I’ve gotten more questions and heard more opinions about high school football in West Virginia over the past few days than in my entire two years as an actual sports writer back in the early 2010s.
That trio of blowouts last Friday, naturally, has everyone talking. Unless you’ve been living in a cave and that cave is located on another planet, you’ve heard about defending AAA state champ Huntington High beating South Charleston, 86-0, Hurricane pummeling Capital, 93-7, and Nitro defeating St. Albans, 84-6.
I realized it was a bigger deal than even I thought when I was visiting my folks in Kentucky over Labor Day weekend and someone asked me, “What is going on over there?” I’ve never known anyone in Kentucky to give a damn about West Virginia high school football at all, unless they’ve got relatives on a team, which was not the case in this instance.
Obviously, when three teams score more than 80 points on the same Friday night, it gets your attention, even if you don’t follow high school football particularly closely, which I don’t right now. But all the talk and questions about last Friday certainly got me thinking about it. The number of points alone is head-spinning.
Consider this: The West Virginia University men’s basketball team averaged 76 points per game last season. The Mountaineers scored 84 points or more seven times in 35 games ... of basketball.
Of course, in college basketball, the other team is also scoring somewhere in the mid-50s, at a minimum. By simple fact of how possession and scoring work in football, you don’t get to 84 points or more unless the other team is completely helpless, which was certainly the case in those three games last week.
The overarching question, though, is why this happened. There’s a long and a short answer, and they’re both the same. We’ll get there. First, there’s some important context that needs to be established: blowouts in West Virginia high school football have been happening for a while, we just happened to get three eye-popping box scores rivaling the page count of “Moby Dick” on the same night. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a foundational problem or that blowouts won’t keep happening, but we have to acknowledge this has happened before.
In fact, as the Gazette-Mail’s Rick Farlow pointed out, Friday’s trio of blowouts helped put the average margin of victory for every high school contest last week at a whopping 28.6 points. However, as Farlow noted, that’s actually down from opening night, when the average point differential was 32. Again, that doesn’t mean things are improving and there’s nothing to see here, but it’s important to know.
The majority of the blame for this lack of parity, especially considering teams like South Charleston and Capital that are typically competitive have been on the business end of such drubbings, is the new transfer rule enacted by the Legislature. Much like the college transfer portal, this rule gives West Virginia high school athletes a one-time ticket to pretty much go wherever they want, regardless of which school district they live in, without the penalty of sitting out a season or losing eligibility.
Without question, this is a factor in what we’re seeing. But is it the main or only culprit? No. Not yet, anyway. It’s a brand-new rule that can’t be blamed for teams occasionally putting up anywhere from 75 to 90 points on opponents going back more than a decade. Given time, it’ll lead to an untenable situation, but we’re not there yet.
So, is the problem poor sportsmanship? Hmmm. Kind of? Maybe? How’s that for commitment?
Huntington High was up 86-0 on South Charleston at the half. Highlanders head coach Billy Seals pulled his starters after the first quarter and agreed to play an abridged second half. I’m not sure what else he could’ve done, short of calling on his team to take a knee on every play.
The situations with Hurricane and Nitro were less straightforward. There’s an argument to be made that they were running it up. Both coaches justified it by saying players needed the reps and their teams had been on the other end of such beatings in times past.
Really, though, poor sportsmanship is more of a “how” something happened than a “why” it happened. It can explain a high score but not the gulf in talent or depth between multiple teams.
It’s possible these blowouts are the result of a social phenomenon. West Virginia is constantly losing population and the Legislature has been doing its best to undermine traditional, residence-based public education. Perhaps things are more stable at public schools that serve typically upper middle-class and affluent areas and what we’re seeing on the football field is merely a side effect.
It’s probably a combination of all of these things and a few other factors besides. So, both the long and short answer to what is happening with West Virginia high school football is, “I don’t know.”
When I gave that response to a few folks, I could see they were disappointed, so I just blamed the transfer rule, which seemed to make them happy and eager to talk about how everything is going straight to hell. If you find yourself floundering in a conversation about this topic, my advice is to go with that. Odds are, it’ll be true soon enough anyway.