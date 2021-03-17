I have a friend — a cousin, actually — who used to work for Rolling Stone magazine and now is an entertainment writer at the Houston Chronicle.
We were talking recently about how he had written a lot of consecutive obit pieces for musicians and entertainers — some legendary, some not, but almost all of whom meant something to him professionally or personally. I pondered whether we’re seeing more of these celebrity deaths because we’re getting older, or because it’s gotten a lot easier to obtain and preserve some modicum of fame. That led to another thread of chin wagging.
“Do you remember when things would just go away?” I asked him.
I was referring to a one-hit wonder, or a general fad of any kind that had its hour on the stage, then simply disappeared. We agreed that, overall, there’s a tremendous market for nostalgia in American culture, and some things that used to just disappear are now consistently brought back. It’s as if we can’t let go of them.
That’s not always a bad thing. In fact, I’m as guilty of this as anyone else. I was thrilled a few years ago, when Mystery Science Theater 3000 was revived with new episodes on Netflix. The show with a lot of trappings that all boiled down to three guys making fun of a bad movie was a cornerstone of my own sensibilities as a high-schooler and college student in the 1990s.
I also got to see The Police on a reunion tour in 2007, and The Replacements in 2014. Both shows were a huge deal to me.
Nostalgia is a business model. Before the pandemic hit, you could go on cruises where hair-metal groups from the 1980s played every night, or the New Kids on the Block performed for and mingled with die-hard supporters.
Every casino theater in Las Vegas is occupied by someone who was something at some time, and you can go see them in their arrested development, almost as if peering at a museum artifact.
Nostalgia in that context prolongs the careers of those who otherwise would have to move on with their lives, and it offers the comfort of a past remembered with rose-tinted glasses. And, although certainly exacerbated in more recent times, the back half of that isn’t a phenomenon bound to Generation X. Raise your hand if you know someone who cites “The Andy Griffith Show” almost as if it wasn’t a scripted TV series but a historical documentation of the way small-town life used to be.
Nostalgia isn’t a bad thing in and of itself. But excess has its dangers. If we’re constantly looking to the past for comfort, what does that say about how we view the present or the future?
Consider how longing for the days of a booming coal industry has hampered West Virginia from moving forward. Wishful thinking can only go so far. People are willing to pay to see the New Kids on the Block, but when it comes to coal, the market has spoken consistently for years. There’s no reunion tour on the horizon.
Even when coal was booming, nostalgia can give recollection of those days a misleading hue. Yes, it put food on the table. Yes, it gave people good-paying jobs. But were they treated the way they should have been? When they broke their bodies for that industry, did the operators have their backs, or did they cut corners and look to unhook themselves from financial obligations wherever possible?
There’s also been debate in the state Legislature this week over a bill that would keep monuments to the Confederacy from coming down and ban cities, schools and other organizations from renaming anything associated with the Confederacy.
I get the historical intrigue of the Civil War. I really do. I get people touring battlefields. I kind of understand the reenactment aspect of it. It’s a piece of this nation’s history. That cannot be disputed. It should be taught and studied accurately. In doing that, you realize how terrible it was.
A country torn asunder and at war with itself over the institution of slavery, with a death toll of 620,000. Why would anyone look back on that with pride? Why would anyone want to glorify — not historically note or study; those are separate things — people who fought against their own country? Lastly, and certainly not least, why does anyone want to do that in West Virginia, a state formed during the Civil War because it didn’t agree with Virginia’s secession from the United States?
I realize not every West Virginian in 1863 was a staunch abolitionist. But that war was started 160 years ago over principles that we now clearly abhor — and if we don’t, we should. How does cherishing a dark legacy that isn’t even really ours help West Virginia? What does it say about a state bleeding population that desperately wants people to live here? It says to me that those pushing this legislation only want a certain kind of people.
Hanging onto relics of an inaccurate picture of the past has already cost us so much. It doesn’t seem like the best way to move forward, and begs the question of whether that’s what some really want.