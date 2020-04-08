Ben Fields: Of COVID and campaigning (Opinion)

Gov. Jim Justice got off to a very shaky start in forming West Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
But that wide-eyed, panicky address on a Saturday evening that did nothing but put West Virginians more on edge seems like ages ago, now. I have to give Jim Justice credit. He rallied, got the right people around him and, since then, has been mostly on-point and on-message about things that really matter.
There are some eccentric asides, and some information that causes a skeptical glance, but I think most West Virginians would agree we’ve never seen the governor more on top of any one issue with such consistency. He’s no Mike DeWine or Andy Beshear, but he’s risen to the occasion. It’s amazing what having to be in Charleston every day to focus on a life-or-death matter can produce.
Make no mistake, it could be worse. With the disastrous federal response to the COVID-19 threat, it’s been up to governors, county officials and mayors to protect their people. Compared to Florida’s Ron DeSantis or Georgia’s Brian Kemp, Justice is looking pretty good right now.
There’s one area where Justice is still tone deaf, though, and that’s the campaign trail. Of course, no one is really campaigning at the moment. But some candidates for office (one of Justice’s opponents in the primary, Woody Thrasher for instance, or Kentucky’s Amy McGrath, looking to unseat political nihilist Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate) have been running ads where they are at home, like everyone else. The ads look to calm fears and express a sentiment that we’re all in this thing together and we’ll get through it.
Justice’s current ad is boilerplate, making no mention of the current situation and relying on footage of President Donald Trump from a rally nearly three years ago saying the governor’s name over and over again. It touches the cornerstones of firearms and abortion — things Justice has very little to do with and not necessarily on the fore of most West Virginians’ minds right now.
The worst and most misleading part, however, is a line mentioning that Justice “appointed the most conservative Supreme Court in state history,” said over the blurry image of a judge bringing down a gavel.
It bothers me for a few reasons. Yes, Justice did appoint justices to the Supreme Court, and, yes, they are more or less conservative. But this glosses over the fact that Supreme Court judges aren’t normally appointed — something, hopefully, most West Virginians know. It’s an elected position for a 12-year term.
The governor appointed justices only because the GOP-controlled Legislature tried to impeach the entire court after a spending scandal broke. One justice was sentenced to federal prison and two others resigned before the dust settled. That’s why justices were appointed; it was required of the governor.
Featuring that in an ad links Justice to an incident that was deeply shameful for the state. And taking advantage of a disaster to stack a court isn’t something to tout.
Also, ideally, these judges shouldn’t be political shills. They shouldn’t be strictly conservative or liberal but servants of the rule of law. Given the political history of the state’s high court, it’s OK to laugh at that last sentence if you like. Still, a fellow can dream.
All this is to say the guy showing up at 1 p.m. weekdays to update West Virginians on the coronavirus is a lot more likeable and, dare I say, reasonable, than the guy donning different outfits for staged events, as an incompetent commander-in-chief repeatedly bellows his name.