Ben Fields: Oh, the dumb vanity (Opinion)

I knew the day was coming.
For a while, now, I’ve had to hold dosing information on things like children’s Tylenol at about arm’s length from my eyes so the blurry squiggles would form into recognizable words. I’d been getting by interpreting some small print by forming the words from groupings of letters I could recognize. Then, one night recently, we were playing Trivial Pursuit with some friends, and I couldn’t read the cards at all.
I now carry a pair of reading glasses in my shirt pocket.
Look, I know this doesn’t sound like a big deal. So I occasionally have to put on some specs to see what I’m doing. That’s not much to complain about, especially when you look to the other side of the bed at night and see your wife’s shaved head, and the stack of tissues she has to keep nearby because chemotherapy has also stripped her sinuses of nose hair.
It’s shallow and idiotic. It’s perfectly normal for a 43-year-old to require reading glasses. I get it. And, normally, I wouldn’t care.
But here’s the sophomoric, yet potent, issue beneath all of this. My eyes were the last thing I had left. The last box to check. Hello, middle age.
My hair started showing significant gray by my mid-30s. I lost most any semblance of a svelte, healthy body shape around the same time. Not too long ago, stuff started hurting for no reason. (“Man, my back is sore. I guess I did have a pretty rough day of taking the trash to the curb. And that walk to the mailbox is a widow-maker.”)
I used to frequently play sports and multiple musical instruments, and I guess I still do in a fairly limited way. Recently, I found some recordings I had done about 15 years ago, and I played them for my son. His response? “Dad, is this from when you used to be good at playing the guitar?”
And now, my eyes need assistance.
A photographer at my first newspaper job nicknamed me “Eagle Eye” when we couldn’t get close to a flood area but I could see and read a road sign well in the distance, barely peeking above the water, that marked our location. You have to admit, that’s not a bad nickname, especially when all previous nicknames had been a play on the last name “Fields.” (Strawberry, coal, corn — you get it.) Now that nickname applies in ironic fashion. Blast!
There’s nothing like having to put on some glasses for the first time in your life to remind you that, eventually, everything needs help before it goes completely.
It could be a lot worse, and I have some pretty powerful reminders that there are more important things going on that need my attention and aren’t about me at all. Those things are, indeed, what I spend most of my waking moments thinking about. Yet, here is this triviality. This outlier. I guess we all have those.
We, as people, can be shallow and deep at the same time. We’re walking, talking contradictions. But I suppose it’s best to keep focus on what really matters and, hopefully, we get those priorities right. If you can’t see what that is in your life, I’ve got some glasses I can lend you.