Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I was driving my son home from hockey practice the other night when a song by The Pretenders came on the radio. I was surprised to learn it’s a new track from a forthcoming album, considering the band started in the late 1970s and renowned front-woman/rhythm guitarist Chrissie Hynde is 71 years old.

Like just about anyone who grew up listening to music in the 1980s, I thought The Pretenders were a pretty good band. They also were able to pull off that rare trick of being critically acclaimed — respected among fans and peers as an influential post-punk band — while also achieving massive mainstream success. Sure, the lyrics to songs like “Tattooed Love Boys” and “Night in My Veins” still make me blush today, but the vocal hooks and accompanying power-pop musical backdrop are undeniably infectious.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the Gazette-Mail’s opinion editor. Reach him at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you