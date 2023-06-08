I was driving my son home from hockey practice the other night when a song by The Pretenders came on the radio. I was surprised to learn it’s a new track from a forthcoming album, considering the band started in the late 1970s and renowned front-woman/rhythm guitarist Chrissie Hynde is 71 years old.
Like just about anyone who grew up listening to music in the 1980s, I thought The Pretenders were a pretty good band. They also were able to pull off that rare trick of being critically acclaimed — respected among fans and peers as an influential post-punk band — while also achieving massive mainstream success. Sure, the lyrics to songs like “Tattooed Love Boys” and “Night in My Veins” still make me blush today, but the vocal hooks and accompanying power-pop musical backdrop are undeniably infectious.
I mention Hynde’s age because the new song, “Let the Sun Shine In,” addresses the topic directly.
“We don’t have to get fat, we don’t have to get old,” is the leading line of every chorus, which is repeated heavily. The pre-chorus also starts with the line, “To live forever, that’s the plan.”
I get that this isn’t literal, likely having more to do with a state of mind. And the context of the song isn’t defined entirely by those two lines, they just happened to stand out to me.
At the same time, rockers like Hynde have been pushing their careers longer and longer in recent years. The Rolling Stones proved that people would still turn out en masse to see part of the cherished soundtrack of their youth performed by old men. Countless bands and musical acts have followed in their wake. How many times did Fleetwood Mac reappear over the past two decades after everyone thought they were done? Look at all the hair metal bands, whose hour upon the stage ended around 1991, that have resurrected their careers on the nostalgia circuit and endless “Farewell” tours.
Now, some of those guys and gals have gotten old and fat. In fact, there’s controversy brewing in the world of older rock acts because some bands have been caught essentially miming their performances over a recording in front of tens of thousands of people who pay ever-increasing ticket prices to see them.
You can say age is only a number, or a state of mind, but aging is real and hits everyone differently. Musical performance is physically demanding and life on the road can be a grind — on the body and the brain. Dexterity fades. Arthritis cramps fingers. Vocal cords that could once produce soaring notes start to ache, strain and falter. Would you rather gut it out as a shadow of what you used to be, with the spirit in the right place even if the body is not, or try to fool people, maybe even yourself, into believing everything is as magical as it ever was? There’s a third option, but it involves not making money in that way anymore.
Anyway, perhaps we don’t have to get fat (I’m still getting there), but, barring some unforeseen tragedy, we all have to get old.
Hearing those particular lyrics immediately brought to mind a portion of a lyric from the song “Dreamline,” by Rush, which states “We’re only immortal for a limited time.” To me, that’s not a contradiction, but an expression relating to the time in our lives when we are young, fear nothing and view our paths ahead as lined with infinite possibilities and opportunities that are ours for the taking. A time before anxieties, careers, mortgages and life insurance (not to mention the occasional broken heart or broken dream) pull us into the constraints of responsible adulthood, whatever that is.
That’s not to say we lose our sense of wonder or possibilities, creativity, hope, deep love and caring, or the spark of humor and mischief. However, we can also hang onto some things for too long. Age often lets us know when that’s happening in one particular arena or another.
That forever-young spirit isn’t something that I want to frown upon or dismiss. It’s quite a positive and affirming outlook. But we can miss a lot of great things in life if we define ourselves by living in the past.