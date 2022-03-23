I’ve bought a lottery ticket once in my life. It was more than two decades ago. Actually, it wasn’t even me who bought it. I was part of a group of about 20 people at a newspaper in Ohio who chipped in for a bunch of Powerball tickets back when the jackpot was at some record level that has since been obliterated several times over.
Having been in the news business for a while, and having followed the highs and lows of some who struck it rich, I sometimes think back to that moment and ponder all of the backstabbing, aggression and, naturally, litigation we would’ve inevitably unleashed on each other, had we won. Money makes people do crazy things.
You’ve probably already guessed this, but I am no fun in one of those discussions where people talk about what they’d do if they won the lottery. My immediate thoughts go to the real number after taxes, and whether it’s better to take a lump sum or monthly payment. Then I think of all of the people I saw come out of the woodwork to fleece the big winners I’ve covered in my career, and start making a mental list of friends and acquaintances I think I could really trust. Then come recollections of the winners’ family and personal lives disintegrating, sometimes rather publicly, followed by their regret that they ever won as they die alone and, in at least one case, totally broke.
Pretty cheerful, eh? I am available for inspirational speeches at your next organizational function or trade association event.
Funnily enough, for reasons involving the employment of a member of my family, I’m currently not allowed to play any West Virginia Lottery games. I can’t even go into a casino and play a table game if it’s in the Mountain State. For me, it’s not really an issue, although I will admit that it’s weird how someone telling you that you can’t do something makes you kind of want to do it. That hasn’t jostled the needle enough to make me go to another state and buy a lottery ticket or enter a casino.
Sports betting has become more appealing, lately. I don’t know if it’s the constant advertising, seeing some of my friends do it or the insanely low-risk honeytraps they throw out there to lure you in, but there is something there.
Like a lot of people, I fancy myself something of a sports expert, and broad in knowledge of a lot of sports if not particularly deep in particular ones. Then again, my fantasy football record and years of NCAA tournament bracket busts suggest I know less than Jon Snow. Despite the allure, I don’t think I’ll be getting into sports betting anytime soon.
Really, my aversion to the lottery or to betting doesn’t have anything to do with a nonaddictive personality or that I’m boring (well, it might be that second one a bit). It’s not a sour-grapes argument that I believe anyone who gets rich all of a sudden can’t handle it and it ruins there lives, so I’d rather not have that. True, money doesn’t buy happiness, but I certainly wouldn’t turn down a massive infusion of financial security.
Really, I’m more worried about what might happen to me if I did go down that path, because I can see the potential addiction inside of me. It’s about not turning that loose. That’s what’s best for me.
You don’t have to be like me. In fact, I’d advise against it in most aspects of your life. But, at least in this one area, please do play responsibly.