Like many Americans of a certain age, I remember the Cold War very well.
I grew up toward the tail end of the military buildup and jockeying on the chess board between the United States and the Soviet Union. I didn’t have to do duck-and-cover drills in school. There were no missile crises from the mid-1970s through the early ’90s.
But there was always talk around me or in the news about the potential for a third world war and the mutual destruction of the United States and the USSR, along with several countries in between, should a nuclear weapon be unleashed by either side. I also was told in school that at least some of those Russian missiles with nuclear warheads were aimed at my hometown because of its large steel mill and oil refinery.
I’m sure many West Virginians heard the same thing, because of the strategic importance of Chemical Valley back in the day.
The Soviets were the bad guys, no question, and they could strike at any time. The idea of the Soviets crossing the brink permeated a lot of our culture and was even reflected, sometimes to a ridiculous degree (although believable to a kid like myself), in our entertainment industry. Anyone who has seen the original “Red Dawn” movie knows what I’m talking about.
I’ve found myself thinking about those days a lot lately, as Russia pushes its way through Ukraine at the behest of an authoritarian madman who has delusions of putting the Soviet Union — broken in the late 1980s and the dawn of the 1990s as nations under its grip fought for independence and the superpower succumbed to a crashing economy — back together.
In a way, it almost feels natural or comfortable to once again clearly associate Russia, under Vladimir Putin, as in the wrong. It was very confusing for me to see the past administration cozy up to someone who so clearly ran a devious, brutal and self-serving regime, which included jailing and/or assassinating political or ideological foes, while meddling in the government affairs of other nations through misinformation and cyber crimes.
During that period of unnatural cozying, there was a co-worker in the office from Estonia. Whenever Russian malfeasance was in the news, she would tell me about how Putin would order cyber attacks against her country, sometimes messing with the power grid or attacking Estonia’s electronic banking system, bringing everyday life in the Baltic nation to a halt for days. She said it was almost as if Putin was doing it just to see if he could. She, like me, couldn’t understand why anyone in the United States would see Russia as an ally, and she had much more practical experience in the matter.
Now it almost seems as if the world, or at least my view of it, has been righted. That, of course, brings no comfort when thinking of Ukrainians fleeing their homes while others stay to fight and, perhaps, die.
Putin, an ex-KGB spy and cold-blooded killer, was on the other side of things when the USSR began falling apart. To him, it wasn’t a time of liberation from an oppressive system that still had the blood of Stalin on its hands. Instead, it was a crushing defeat. The end of a glorious era where the huddled masses were kept in line through surveillance, poverty and secret police who answered to no one.
After years of pushing the boundaries, Putin has finally launched his first real expedition in his nigh-inconceivable quest. As a result, his economy is being strangled under sanctions from the United States and the European Union. The United States also has supplied Ukrainians with weapons to fend off their invaders.
Troops are deploying in NATO countries on the Western side of Ukraine’s border, letting Putin know he might get to a certain point, but he won’t get any farther. Ukrainians are fighting back with a ferocity Putin didn’t anticipate. In Russia, the people, who never asked for nor supported this war, are protesting their leader’s aggression, regardless of whether they’ll be jailed for doing so. What Putin thought would be a short, decisive military conquest now has him looking like a fool.
That makes Putin dangerous. Like many sociopathic individuals who find themselves in a position of nearly absolute power, Putin doesn’t accept failure well, especially when his propaganda machine that controls the narrative isn’t working on his own people. This disaster that he initiated could be his undoing, but, faced with such a prospect, Putin could make that undoing a very bloody one.
While all of this brings back familiar feelings and memories for me, they aren’t good ones. I hope for peace and an end to needless bloodshed, even if it’s rarely that simple.