Hard Right Jay steps into the rink, takes a deep breath of that smell that only people who spend a lot of time at such a place can properly appreciate, and pontificates, “Hockey, eh? Fastest sport on Earth. And the whitest, too, arguably, so bonus points there.”
He’s a fictional and intentionally despicable character in the Canadian comedy series, “Letterkenny,” which touched on a point that is now front and center in the National Hockey League. It’s happening during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no less, when more eyes, both casual and devoted, are on the sport than any other time of year.
It started when Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with a St. Louis Blues defenseman, and the pair plowed over Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who suffered an injury as a result. The hit, which Kadri tried to avoid even after the defender changed his trajectory, drew the ire of Blues fans, many of whom, unfortunately, began making racist and Islamophobic remarks toward Kadri. He also received death threats.
It didn’t help that Blues coach Craig Berube declined to denounce the behavior when asked about the racist remarks and threats not only against Kadri, but members of his family.
This isn’t the first time anger with Kadri has turned ugly. I’ve witnessed it in person. In 2014, I was at what is now Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto for a game between the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. Kadri, a Leaf at the time, over-skated the puck on a play that could’ve led to a scoring chance. The crowd groaned in frustration and a kid in the row in front of me, who couldn’t have been older than my own son is now, screamed a remark at Kadri that I won’t repeat, but it involved a camel.
The boy’s father put his hand on the kid’s shoulder, and put a single finger to his own lips, indicating to shut the hell up. The kid protested, “But he is!” The father continued with his shushing, and I learned that racism in hockey did exist to some extent.
It’s understandable that hockey purists in the fan base would have trouble accepting Kadri. I mean, how well can someone expect to really know the game when they grew up in (checks notes) London, Ontario. Wait, what?
Turns out, Kadri is as Canadian as “SCTV,” Rush and Crown Royal. So are his parents. His grandparents immigrated to Canada from Lebanon. The only place Kadri has likely seen a camel is in a petting zoo. But, he has an odd-sounding name (as if names like Igor Shesterkin roll off the tongue) and olive brown skin, so he must be different, right? Furthermore, it should be acceptable to attack a professional athlete on social media and threaten his safety because of those differences, along with a bit of a reputation for being a pest on the ice, right?
Of course it’s not OK. It’s troubling, how rabid fandom is crossing more and more lines, and how unrelentingly toxic it all becomes when race is tossed into the mix. It reminds us that things didn’t magically change overnight when Jackie Robinson put on a Dodgers uniform for the first time, and sports isn’t the escape from the ugliness of the broader world that we often think it is.
Hockey is a diverse sport. There are players from all over North America, Europe, Russia and beyond who play in the NHL. But they are mostly white. Even among racial or ethnic minorities, there are few whose roots are similar to Kadri’s. It shouldn’t matter, and most people will tell you it doesn’t. But when tempers run hot, people often show you who they really are, or at least who they’re capable of becoming when they can’t maintain a facade of restraint.
Those fans who were boiling after the collision must be absolutely volcanic with anger by now. After receiving all of the jeers and threats unleashed upon him, Kadri scored a hat trick in the following game against the Blues, despite a nasty cross-check from Blues forward David Perron that was likely intended to end Kadri’s use of his legs (which drew a laughable $5,000 fine).
Rage was proved impotent, which is just another reason not to give in to it in the first place.