Wednesday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It should never have to be said the day is particularly important in any given year. Yet that is where much of America finds itself in January, 2021.
West Virginia has several strong Jewish communities that contribute so much to the identity of the Mountain State, and their presence is a gift. Many Jewish West Virginians have familial ties to the victims of Adolf Hitler’s brutal regime.
Along with Allied forces, the might of the U.S. Military waged a bloody campaign in the European Theater of World War II to free nearly an entire continent gripped by the rule of a madman. Hitler was a malignant narcissist who built his base of power on the lie that the German people were part of a master race, and that foreign devils, minorities and, especially, those of Jewish faith were responsible for the country’s losses and plight following World War I.
The persistent scapegoating, aligned with the slickest propaganda machine the modern world had witnessed, turned ordinary people into participants in a genocidal campaign that resulted in the slaughter of 6 million Jews.
In this often morally-gray world, evil does not get much clearer than that. The Allies knew what they were fighting against. There wasn’t much question over who was right, except among those on the wrong side who were left to be held accountable for and grapple with what they had done.
Twenty-two days ago, the nation witnessed an assault on the U.S. Capitol. Many of those who stormed the halls of democracy to try and overturn an election based on the lies of Donald Trump were ordinary people. Some, no doubt, had misgivings over what was taking place. But they consumed the misinformation so voraciously and believed in their cause so devotedly, they went along with the mob. Now, as many of these everyday people find themselves faced with federal charges, they must reckon with what they are accused of doing.
What Trump did in urging his supporters on to insurrection was wrong and very serious, and that’s why he’ll be tried in the Senate even though he’s out of office.
But Trump is not Hitler. He’s not Mussolini. Trump, rather, is a warning of what could come if the American people do not denounce and reject movements based on lies, fear and hatred.
The riot on Jan. 6 showed that while America is a wonderful country and one of the freest modern societies in the world, there isn’t anything magical to keep some of history’s most tragic and misguided horrors form repeating themselves here. If devotion to the truth and belief in the system of government under which the country functions are eroded, there are myriad dark paths to tread.
What’s even more disturbing, though, is that some who participated in the riot at the Capitol had a plan. It has been reported a few white supremacist groups moved on the building in a coordinated attack, while communicating with each other, perhaps with the aim to kidnap or even assassinate members of Congress. Some were reportedly intent on hanging former Vice President Mike Pence, who moments earlier had been declared Trump’s Judas for not unconstitutionally overturning the presidential election.
Some of these participants could be seen wearing T-shirts for “Camp Auschwitz,” a reprehensible endorsement of perhaps the most notorious Nazi death camp of the Holocaust. Others were seen in shirts sporting an abbreviation that meant “Six Million Was not Enough,” declaring the Nazis should’ve killed even more Jews, and showing an incomprehensibly sadistic devotion to that lost cause. It’s frightening that such a slogan appeared in the sacred halls of power of a nation that fought a war and spilled the blood of its own to end such nightmarish designs.
But it also shows that there is a choice between good and evil, or democracy and fascism. Anyone devoted to white supremacist ideals is in the latter camp, regardless of mitigating circumstances. It is sometimes forgotten that there were world leaders and nations who thought Hitler was all talk, that he could be reasoned with or he would drop his demagoguery. That’s not what happened. The lie sold, and a nation followed, and some were ready to do it.
America has always struggled with white supremacy and other forms of discrimination. There were white supremacist groups in America long before World War II, and Holocaust deniers came along as soon as the fighting was over, if not sooner.
Americans must always be on guard against causes that take them away from the path of truth and justice, but the country must also be aware that there are some people here who are ready and waiting for the right situation to present itself. This country cannot give a platform or legitimacy to those who look at the Holocaust not as history’s saddest, most terrifying lesson, but a missed opportunity.