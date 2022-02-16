Is there anything greater than a good Super Bowl halftime show? Yes. Several things. But let’s not get into that today.
The halftime show for Super Bowl XXVIIICVIIIX (nailed it) was the first to eschew any pop or rock elements and focus almost entirely on hip-hop. Most people my age or younger lauded it as a long-overdue recognition of the genre. For many Gen Xers, it was also a trip down memory lane; a live performance of the soundtrack to many a hazy weekend in the 1990s.
It wasn’t that for me, but that’s fine. As a kid trying to learn prog-rock guitar and drum parts in the ’90s, I was already listening to music that was 10 to 20 years old and terminally uncool. What was happening at the moment — the takeover of hip-hop and grunge rock — didn’t interest me all that much. Needless to say, few people wanted to listen to my mixtapes on a road trip.
I’m also lukewarm on the concept of halftime shows in general, mainly because I’m more interested in the game, but also because of the expectation of spectacle. Don’t get me wrong, there have been some undeniably great Super Bowl halftime shows. Too often, though, the music and vocals are mimed to canned backing tracks because it’s a logistical nightmare to set up a band to play live in a stadium and then strip everything down so football can resume all within a half hour to 45 minutes. Plus, a lot of artists seem to take it as a given that they have to do something edgy to stir controversy over the performance.
But I could see the cultural significance of what was happening at this year’s halftime show and generally enjoyed it. I also knew many of my friends my age or younger probably thought they were seeing the best halftime show of their lives, and that made me smile.
I also turned to my wife and said, “heads are exploding at Fox News right now,” as the jubilant celebration of Black culture burst onto the screen. After all, talking heads in the media sphere to the right lost their minds when Beyonce appeared as a guest at a halftime show years ago wearing a jacket adorned with bandoliers.
I don’t know if I was correct about the media response to this year’s performance. I have purposely avoided looking for it. But the general spirit behind what I said to my wife wasn’t really political, nor did it have anything to do with race. I just thought older people probably weren’t enjoying the show because, for the most part, hip-hop isn’t anywhere close to being their thing.
In my circle, that assessment was pretty accurate. Just browsing social media, the halftime show was either the greatest thing since the original Star Wars trilogy or the worst thing since Wheel of Fortune went to digital screens — and those opinions broke cleanly around age.
To me, this dichotomy was soothing for the soul. It’s not that I like seeing people argue about something as trivial as a halftime show on social media, it’s that they were arguing about something trivial, instead of the 2020 election or vaccines. And it’s an argument as old as time. When the people complaining this year were younger, it was their parents prefacing a rant with “These kids today with their hair and their music ...”
I’m under no illusion that disagreements over more serious matters are gone or that we’re no longer in a dangerous place in our nation’s history, but seeing everyone weigh in so passionately about a musical performance did make me feel like, just maybe, we’ll be OK. When you consider everything this country has been through lately, it’s weirdly reassuring that just about everyone still watches the Super Bowl and the halftime show, and they all have an opinion on it.
Another bonus about the Super Bowl, as I think Ted Koppel of all people pointed out, is that you can’t argue the final score. You can complain about officiating, fair play or game plans, but you can’t change the result. No appeals. No lawsuits. No recounts of recounts. The L.A. Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, for the Lombardi Trophy is one of the few things in 2022 everyone has to acknowledge as fact from here to eternity.
To me, that offers some much-needed peace of mind. If we ever start trying to overturn the results of NFL or college football games — which, let’s face it, are way more important to most of us than who is in the White House or who controls Congress — that’s the time to hit the panic button. So far, we haven’t come to that bridge.