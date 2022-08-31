My neighbor, Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot and killed in her home this week. Vestal Harper, 76, whom I often saw walking his dog with Belcher as she walked her dogs, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
What is there to say beyond that? A lot, I suppose. But I don’t really know how to say it. I am in shock. I’m heartbroken. So is everyone else in the neighborhood.
In a lot of news reports about what happened Tuesday, you’ll see the familiar attachments to tragedies like this. “It was a quiet neighborhood.” It was. “No one saw this coming.” No, we didn’t. Me least of all.
I’ve been in the news business for a long time, and I’ve been around death in a variety of forms. Sadly, Nancy’s home was hardly my first visit to the scene of a homicide. There’s a bit of a myth among some people that those of us who work in news like this type of thing or get a strange thrill from it because “if it bleeds, it leads.” But it’s not really like that for me — or for most of the people I’ve known or worked with. You do what you’re trained to do, and that is a bit of a coping mechanism, but it’s never easy. It’s never cold, or unemotional. It’s not something you just forget as you go onto the next story, either.
Of course, I haven’t been a reporter for a long time, and stopping at Nancy’s house wasn’t something I was doing as part of my job, so it hit that much harder. I was on my way to an open house at my son’s school when I saw all the police cars, the yellow tape and the TV news trucks, along with one of our reporters. Instinctively, I tried to find out whatever I could, but, more than anything, I was just dumbstruck.
Nancy was a sweet lady. She walked her dogs by our house nearly every day. Sometimes, our beagle would bark and run out after her beagle/hound mix, Charlie, and her other dog (I’m going to get his name wrong so I won’t chance it) that looked like a boxer mix. They’d sniff each other and remember they were all friends. She’d often quiz my son about sports or school, then turn to me and express her disbelief about how quickly he was growing up. She’d lost a loved one to cancer, so, for the two years from my wife’s diagnosis until her treatment concluded, and even after, Nancy would always ask how she was doing.
When I got to the open house at the school, some fellow parents asked me how things were going, and I just blurted out what had occurred. I couldn’t really think of anything else. I eventually pulled myself together and tried not to give that alarming response to anyone else I talked to. We stopped at a neighbor’s house on the way home, where several people were gathering. I folded my arms in a daze and absorbed all kinds of talk from equally stunned neighbors about what might’ve happened and how, along with some speculation into the why, but it’s hard to know what is what at this point. I didn’t have much to add, other than curses uttered in disbelief at the horror and insanity of it all.
Then I drove my son by Nancy’s house, which we have to pass to get to our home. The yellow tape was still there, as were several police officers. The blue lights on their cruisers were still pulsing in the gathering dusk. A screen blocked the front porch, where Nancy’s body was apparently found.
My son, who is 9, asked what happened. I told him that the nice lady who walked her dogs every day had died. He knew from the look of the place there was more to it than that, and said as much. I told him the police believed what he had postulated was correct, without going into detail. I don’t know how this will affect him, and that’s a bit frightening.
All I know is that Nancy Belcher should still be alive. There is no reason she should have been shot in her home Tuesday afternoon. None. Whatever the “why” of it all is, it won’t justify what happened. I’m heartbroken for her children and her grandchildren, of whom she often spoke and clearly loved very much.
I’m also just so saddened by and weary of all of the violence surrounding us as a city, a state and a nation.
By the way, about two weeks ago and less than a mile from our quiet neighborhood, a 55-year-old man, Ty Christopher Hall, was found dead in his garage from a gunshot wound to the head. Police arrested Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle, and charged him with first-degree murder. Police said Wiley came to Hall’s house to confront him about being fired from a construction job, then pulled a gun during a struggle, shooting Hall.
All of that has to be proven in court, and there are probably details the public doesn’t know yet. But does it sound like a situation that should’ve resulted in a shooting death?
More and more, rationality and compassion are being replaced by hate, anger and violence. How did this happen? Why did we let it occur? Those are questions that, frankly, I’m done trying to answer for a while. If you don’t recognize this lunacy for what it is, does any of that matter? I guess it should but, right now, I just don’t know.