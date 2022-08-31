Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My neighbor, Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot and killed in her home this week. Vestal Harper, 76, whom I often saw walking his dog with Belcher as she walked her dogs, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What is there to say beyond that? A lot, I suppose. But I don’t really know how to say it. I am in shock. I’m heartbroken. So is everyone else in the neighborhood.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

