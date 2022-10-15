About five years ago, when I was still commuting from Kentucky to Charleston every day, I ran into a local politician in the grocery store near my house. He was part of the Greenup County Commission, one of the first governing agencies I covered when I was cutting my teeth as a young reporter.
We chatted briefly about everyday stuff, then I turned to leave the store. He made a sort of political pitch in that moment, which I found kind of endearing in a funny way. It was just a habit.
“They say it’s not coming, but it is,” he said. “It is.”
“It” was Braidy Industries, the company that was going to save the region with a $1.5 billion aluminum alloy plant in Greenup County and corporate offices in neighboring Boyd County — Ashland, specifically.
Good, high-paying jobs were on the way for blue collar workers. Obviously, the corporate jobs would pay well, too. It would create other economic development and provide a much-needed boost to existing small businesses. It would restore the Ashland area as a place where just about everyone enjoyed a decent standard of living.
I wasn’t aware there had been any doubt expressed about the project. I knew there was some skepticism about then-Gov. Matt Bevin getting $15 million from the state to kickstart the project, but government tax breaks, grants and even sweetheart land deals in the name of attracting business happened all the time.
n n n
Ashland, and much of the surrounding area, including the contiguous towns of Russell and Flatwoods, isn’t rural Appalachia. Much like the greater Charleston region, these are rustbelt towns and bedroom communities. Sure, you don’t have to go far to find the country, but there’s not much of that flavor to the towns themselves.
When I was growing up in Russell, Armco Steel had two furnaces blasting day and night, churning out product for the auto industry. Ashland Inc., a Fortune 500 company, had its headquarters two miles from my house and operated a refinery in Boyd County right at the Kentucky/West Virginia border. Scores of people worked in the train yards at Russell and in the rail car repair shops a little further down U.S. 23 in Raceland.
It was a melting pot. You had blue collar lifers who worked at Armco or the rail yards and people from all across the country — the world even — who worked as engineers, corporate attorneys and executives at Ashland Inc. Doctors from all parts of the globe set up offices at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, near Ashland Inc.’s headquarters. King’s Daughters Medical Center in downtown Ashland was ever-expanding. The area wasn’t a bustling metropolis, but it certainly wasn’t the sticks.
In fact, I remember getting a bit annoyed whenever the Judds, Ashland natives, would be on national TV and talk about coming from the middle of nowhere and having to make their own soap or live in a house with no electricity. Not only did I hate those stereotypes, but the hardships discussed were often very liberal with the truth.
Billy Ray Cyrus, a Flatwoods native and a graduate of Russell High School, broke big when I was a sophomore roaming the same halls he had. The teachers would always turn on the TV if he was being interviewed. Cyrus would sometimes offer up a similar aw-shucks-country-boy schtick, which was hilarious. His father was head of the Kentucky AFL-CIO and a former state senator.
I got why Cyrus and the Judds felt like they needed to portray humble origins but I thought it made their hometowns full of people who were so proud of them look bad.
n n n
Those backstories would sell better today. Ashland Inc. merged with Marathon and shipped a lot of its jobs to Findlay, Ohio, while relocating its corporate headquarters to Covington, Kentucky, near Cincinnati, in the late 1990s. The refinery, now emblazoned with a Marathon logo, is still running. It’s one of the few things serving as a reminder Ashland Inc. was ever there.
Before that, Armco was taken over by AK Steel and a lot of my friends’ parents were continually fretting over reduced hours, furloughs and early retirements with slashed pensions.
When I came back to the area as a reporter, the Ashland Inc. headquarters had been turned into a call center for Applied Card Systems, a notorious outfit owned by the same person who owned Cross Country Bank. The bank would issue credit cards to people who had no business having them, then the sister company put on the ruthless squeeze to collect the debts. There were also call centers in West Virginia filling structures that once had a grander purpose, such as the Arch Coal building in Huntington.
Applied Card was hardly an equal replacement economically or spiritually for Ashland Inc. The business and its sister bank came crashing down after several states (West Virginia among them) filed civil suits alleging unfair and possibly illegal business practices. The company still exists in a diminished form, but the cubicle jobs in Russell are nearly 20 years gone. The Ashland Inc. buildings housed expanded services for Our Lady of Bellefonte for a time, and now do the same for King’s Daughters.
Layoffs at the rail yards were commonplace. Shutdowns eventually followed.
At AK Steel, one blast furnace was idled. The remaining furnace went cold around 2010. It was never reopened. The site was demolished earlier this year.
As all of this was happening, the primary industry in the area became health care. While that provides a lot of jobs that pay well, it’s not a good sign for the local economy. It indicates the primary consumer base, on average, is an older, unhealthy population.
While King’s Daughters grew, Our Lady of Bellefonte was always rumored to be on the verge of closure. It finally happened two years ago.
Maybe something like Braidy could’ve saved it, if it had ever been real.
n n n
The announcement that Braidy Industries was coming was greeted with unreal fanfare in the Ashland region. The company immediately established a presence in the community. There were visits, public meetings, office openings and other events. Community and technical colleges started programs to train the workers the plant would need.
In 2018, the company had a groundbreaking out at EastPark. The industrial park off Interstate 64 is unique, including parts of Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties within its confines. It was a sort of “build it and they will come” project that had some modest success, but didn’t pan out to expectations. One of its largest tenants is an AT&T customer service call center.
Braidy would change all of that, too.
The only problem was that among all the visits, the public meetings, the discussions, the promises and training workers, Braidy never built anything. The ceremonial groundbreaking shovels were the only items to move any earth at the site.
Bevin and others started saying more money was needed. I saw a major red flag when news broke that the governor had brought in Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska as an investor at $200 million. Deripaska is part owner of the Russian company United Co. Rusal. He’s also a Kremlin flunky with close ties to Vladimir Putin, and was under U.S. sanctions. On top of that, Deripaska was one of the investors in the failed 2017 Fyre Festival, a scam and disaster so colossal there are — in addition to various lawsuits and criminal charges — two documentaries about it.
Whenever someone like Deripaska is throwing cash around, you have to wonder if it’s just for the hell of it, some play to gain influence in the U.S. or a gambit around finance laws which could, in a speculative worst case scenario, include cleaning dirty money. Not good.
In early 2020, Braidy Industries said it needed at least $500 million more from investors — or the Kentucky government, if it wanted to throw in more money multiple percentage points above its initial investment — to make the plant a reality.
As things began falling apart, Braidy founder, Craig Bouchard, was forced out of his own company and eventually paid $6 million to go away. The company adopted a new name, Unity Aluminum, and talked of forging ahead under new leadership. As late as August 2020, company officials said the financing for the project was on the verge of being secured. That was simply another broken promise to toss on the heap.
The final death rattle wheezed out late last month, when Bevin’s successor, Gov. Andy Beshear, announced the state had secured the return of the $15 million seed money from Unity Aluminum.
n n n
It isn’t coming. It was probably never coming. I’m not even sure what it was, other than some sort of con. Looking for half a billion dollars nearly three years after announcing the project suggests it was never even close to becoming a reality.
Unity Aluminum has said it will build the plant, now for more than $2 billion, in a joint venture with Steel Dynamics of Indiana. It won’t be in Kentucky. Any community vying for the project should be extremely cautious.
“Braidy is going to go down as the worst and shadiest economic development deal in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said in a July press conference.
It’s hard to blame Appalachians, in Kentucky, West Virginia and beyond, for being skeptical whenever a government official or corporate tycoon makes a splashy announcement about a project that is going to save the region.
As my father used to say about my promises to improve in math, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”