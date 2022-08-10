A little more than two years ago, a group photo surfaced showing a training class of future West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers flashing the “Seig Heil” Nazi salute.
An investigation revealed the group’s instructor had encouraged the gesture and found it flattering, “because I’m a hard ass, like Hitler.”
The instructor and all 36 trainees in the photo were fired. One shouldn’t have to explain why.
I bring it up now because an excerpt from yet another upcoming book about Donald Trump’s presidency details how the former chief executive expressed frustration that military generals, servants of our nation, weren’t totally subservient to him. Trump asked why U.S. military leaders weren’t more like those who served under Adolph Hitler during World War II.
According to the book (called “The Divider: Trump in the White House”) the former president’s chief of staff, John Kelley, a retired four-star general, reminded Trump (or perhaps was the first one to educate him) that Hitler’s generals had tried to kill the Nazi leader three times.
Trump shrugged Kelley off, according to the book, saying “No, no, they were totally loyal to him.”
Usually, when we hear about someone likening a situation they view as unfair to Nazi Germany or the Holocaust, it’s the result of a total loss of judgment and perspective. Those comparisons blow up in the face of anyone who would make them, because having to do a lot of paperwork or complying with some government regulation just isn’t the same as marking Jews with yellow stars and shipping them off to concentration camps, where 6 million of them would be murdered.
Most people also understand that a person who enacts an unpopular or seemingly strict public policy is not an analogue of Adolph Hitler. A traffic cop just waiting on a meter to expire is not comparable with the man who set the Holocaust in motion as his war machine tried to seize control of all of Europe, powered by a populace indoctrinated to believe they were part of a master race, superior to all those who were not of pure, Aryan blood (a notion that was completely fabricated).
It feels strange to cover this ground time and again, but it also seems necessary, considering the resurgence of white supremacist groups in the United States and reports of people in positions of authority wanting to be compared to a man who was pure evil or to emulate a perceived notion of his regime. It’s possible that education has completely failed some, and they don’t fully understand what they’re embracing. At this point, though, it seems just as likely that many who invite such comparisons know full well what it implies.
I don’t understand wanting to be compared to Hitler. I also don’t think I should have to. Some things simply aren’t “both sides” issues. Mass murder carried out under the justification of white, Protestant supremacy (the Nazis executed Catholics, other religious and racial minorities and homosexuals, as well as Jews) is a prime example. I think most people get that.
But actions, words and ideals derived from the more terrible eras of human history still circulate.
For instance, in an interview last week on the MetroNews show “Talkline,” David Fryson, a higher education diversity professional and local pastor, described a conversation with a fellow Black man who was coming to an event in Charleston aboard a train the night before. The man, a musician, Fryson said, recounted that a group of white men boarded the train in West Virginia and began discussing the sufficient amount of horsepower a truck must have to “drag a Black man to his death.”
Fryson and “Talkline” host Hoppy Kercheval agreed the incident exhibited racism grown from total ignorance. Kercheval said he “would hope” if the Black man had engaged the group of white men in a conversation, they might be less likely to think the way they do, or at least less likely to feel the need to attack that particular man. But Kercheval was quick to add he understood why that conversation didn’t happen.
Fryson said someone asked the man why he didn’t say anything to the group, to which the man replied, “There were more of them than there was of me. You have to pick your time and place.”
Bingo.
What’s to be gained? What is the optimum, realistic outcome of trying to reason with a group casually discussing murdering people based on the color of their skin, and it happens to be the color of your skin? At best, they are outwardly embarrassed, but later the exchange just builds the internal resentment they harbor.
That man shouldn’t have to justify his value as a human to a group primed and ready, once they settle on the proper size of a truck’s engine, to become a lynch mob. Validating the opinions of people who have stated violent intentions against you is best left to the Mike Pences of the world.
You fight ignorance with education, but ignorance is easily spread and even nurtured in the same, albeit warped, fashion. The fruits of ignorance, like racism or a woeful misinterpretation of history, should be engaged in the proper way, but that doesn’t include meeting hostile fanaticism in the middle.
At some point, we have to acknowledge that particular part of the problem is on those who hold such views.