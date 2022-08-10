Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A little more than two years ago, a group photo surfaced showing a training class of future West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers flashing the “Seig Heil” Nazi salute.

An investigation revealed the group’s instructor had encouraged the gesture and found it flattering, “because I’m a hard ass, like Hitler.”

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you