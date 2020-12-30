Whatever West Virginians might think of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., or Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., you don’t know how lucky you really are.
Are they perfect? Lord, no. But at least Manchin has charisma and a willingness to work across the aisle no matter how poisonous the environment. And, while I disagree with her policies almost completely as of late, Capito has an intelligent pragmatism that I predict will resurface once President Donald Trump is gone.
I say these things because I’ve only been a West Virginian for a short time. For nearly all my life, I’ve lived in Kentucky. When my wife, our son and I relocated, we left behind the baneful tandem of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Rand Paul, R-Ky. (and before Paul, Republican Jim Bunning).
Paul is sort of a chaotic force. Some have described his thought process as a bag full of cats, but I liken it more to a box full of snakes. The best outcome is that no one touches it and it doesn’t do anything. Once engaged, only differing degrees of bad things can happen.
McConnell, of course, is entirely different. Whereas someone like Manchin has an almost tangible positive energy, McConnell’s aura is a black hole, sucking in the life of everything around it. I’ve been in the same room as McConnell, both as a student when he came to visit my school and, later, as a reporter conducting interviews with him. The vibe I got was of a cold machine, calculating my usefulness, quickly concluding it was negligible, and, upon that conclusion, simply disregarding my existence (or at least viewing it as something that had to be tolerated with minimal effort before moving on). And that was before he was the most powerful man in the U.S. Senate.
He doesn’t spend much time in Kentucky. If you’ve seen him in action, he greets any unscripted constituent encounters with all the enthusiasm of a vampire being handed a crucifix.
Now, people whom Mitch McConnell has needed would describe him completely differently, at least at first. Just ask the labor unions he curried favor with to reach the Senate in 1984. In a recent podcast chronicling McConnell’s career, union officials described him as passionate and reasonable — someone who didn’t take them for granted the way the Democrats had. As soon as McConnell obtained his objective, he stopped returning their calls.
I wasn’t surprised when the man whose calling card is grinding government to a halt suddenly teamed up with Manchin and Capito last year to shore up miners’ pensions and benefits. The legislation had been there for years. It only moved because McConnell had an election coming up.
I also was not surprised that McConnell this week torpedoed the effort, spurred on by an unlikely alliance between House Democrats and lame-duck President Trump, to increase stimulus checks in the latest COVID-19 aid package to $2,000. That was McConnell’s way of sliding the knife in Trump, letting him know that, while Mitch had to play along for a while, there’s nothing more this president can do for him. McConnell gains nothing by entertaining Trump’s infantile tantrums and conspiracy obsessions any longer, and there’s no way the senator who embraces the nickname “Grim Reaper” is just going to give money to people devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
With an incoming Democrat president, expect McConnell to shift into fiscal-hawk mode, attacking spending as expanding the deficit — something he only cares about when the GOP does not occupy the White House.
The only reason for McConnell to further go along with anything Trump proposes is the runoff elections in Georgia early next month, which will either keep McConnell in control of the Senate or relegate Republicans to the minority. Both Republican incumbents are Trump hardliners. But McConnell has taken this into consideration.
The Washington Post reports that McConnell likely will package the $2,000 checks with ludicrous legislation to establish a voting-fraud commission and repeal liability protection for large tech companies. These contingencies are things Trump wants very badly to assuage his ego but will never pass both chambers. Georgia’s incumbents can say they voted in step with Trump, and blame others for the legislation’s failure. McConnell also could bring up a clean vote regarding only the checks, but by blocking the initial vote, he allows himself some choices and retains control of the situation.
Does any of this sound like it concerns the American people or puts a priority on them at all? Welcome to the nihilistic world of Mitch McConnell, someone who wants power and to preserve it at all costs. It’s not a means to anything else, it’s the endgame of a hollow man.
While I love West Virginia, there are a lot of things I miss about Kentucky. Mitch McConnell is not one of them.