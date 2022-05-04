The young reporter looked at me from across the conference room table, and said “Ben, seriously, that drive is taking years off your life.”
I laughed. All of us who were at that particular meeting did. But, like every good joke, there was more than a germ of truth to it.
This was about five or six years ago, when I was still working as the city editor at the Gazette-Mail and driving to work every day from Ashland, Kentucky. It was about 2½ hours round trip on a good day, but Interstate 64 isn’t exactly known for its good days. As I mentioned in a column a while ago, I was getting home most nights just in time to put my son, a toddler then, to bed. On the weekends, I was a worthless husk.
I also don’t think I did my job, which was pretty demanding, as best as I could have during that time. I was tired a lot, and just thinking about getting to work and getting home occupied a lot of headspace that could’ve been put to better use.
There was no requirement as part of my employment that I live in Charleston, or in West Virginia. But, for a few important reasons (my sanity being one of them), it eventually made sense. I think things have been much better professionally, at home and socially in the four years since we moved here.
I often reflect on that experience, because residency has been a point of contention in some rather prominent arenas in West Virginia recently.
Gov. Jim Justice living a two-hour or so drive from Charleston is the most obvious example. The state constitution says the governor has to live “at the seat of government.” That seat is obviously Charleston. It was no secret that Justice was flagrantly violating that stipulation by living at his home in Greenbrier County.
He was sued in an attempt to get him to obey the residency requirement, and he agreed in a settlement that he’d live here. Saying there are questions about whether he’s honoring that agreement is probably too kind.
I don’t think where Justice sleeps at night would ever have been an issue, had he been present and shown an interest in doing his job in his first three years in office. But his performance was sub par. Justice was often out of the loop, or simply missing, during some pretty important happenings over the past few years.
He actually did pretty well in year four, when COVID-19 first hit, because he was basically forced to be in Charleston every day to give public briefings. His near-stunning adequacy at that time probably got him reelected.
Then things settled down, the briefings became less frequent and old habits kicked in. Even though COVID-19 would get much worse in West Virginia after that first, deceptive lull, Justice has yet to again show that same level of engagement.
Effectively governing a state remotely would be a tall task for the sharpest of governors, which Justice is not. His performance would improve almost by default, if he lived where he supposedly works.
Residency also is at the center of a lawsuit regarding the Republican primary for the 8th District of the state Senate. On Wednesday, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ordered Andrea Kiessling, one of four GOP candidates, be decertified and any votes she receives be discounted after the suit challenged her residency.
Candidates for the upper chamber must live in West Virginia for five years before they are eligible to run. Kiessling, 35, lives in Spencer, but, in a hearing this week, she admitted that she voted in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020, which was only one piece of evidence presenting a pretty obvious problem (she also, according to reports, had a North Carolina driver’s license until last year and paid taxes in North Carolina up until at least two years ago).
Kiessling said she’s split time between North Carolina, West Virginia and Minnesota over the past 10 years. She appeared to argue that she considers herself eligible because of the time she spends here and because she grew up here.
Judge Duke Bloom obviously didn’t buy it, and the Secretary of State’s Office announced that it would comply with Bloom’s ruling. Some early votes might have already been cast for Kiessling, and it’s probably too late to get her name off the ballot for May 10, but Bloom’s order means election officials will not count those votes and signs will be posted at the polls informing voters that Kiessling is ineligible.
Eligibility requirements exist to ensure a candidate is fit for office at the basic level, the most rudimentary requirement of which is living in the place someone is running to represent.
West Virginia is a haven for castaway politicians who couldn’t hack it in their native states (Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., formerly of Maryland, leaps to mind) or ringers that those behind the scenes want to put in play. I don’t think Kiessling is the former, and I’m not saying she’s the latter, at least not in an intentional way. To me, it didn’t do her any favors that her most visible supporter was Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.
The thing is, when we get a governor like Justice, who doesn’t really care much for the job, empty suits from elsewhere or raw recruits who come with strings, we’re not getting the best representation. Instead, we get a distracted government picking the low-hanging fruit of culture wars and only focusing when it comes time to line their pockets or those of their benefactors.
Perhaps that’s nothing new, but, whether we deserve it or not, we could do better.