If you’ve ever been at an intersection with more than one stop sign on a secondary road in or around Charleston, you’ve had someone wave you through, even though it was their turn to go, not yours.
I’ve lived in the area for more than five years now, and I’m still not used to it. I’m not sure why it happens, and maybe it happens in other places in West Virginia, too, but it seems to me to be an oddity bound to this particular region.
What’s going on? Is it politeness? Do motorists going north and south just not trust those going east and west? Do they feel they’re not worthy to proceed if someone else is set to cross their path? Are they just annoyed there are other cars at the intersection? Perhaps they’re waiting for their drug dealer to pull up on a bicycle? (Not that I would have any idea if that sometimes happens, mind you.)
A lot of places have their traffic idiosyncrasies. I worked in Huntington for nearly a decade, and a peculiarity I noticed there is that some drivers turning left at stoplights go as soon as the light turns green, even though those drivers don’t have the right-of-way and are turning across oncoming traffic. It’s baffling, not to mention dangerous, but, for some, it’s an unwritten rule that’s just accepted. Where I grew up, someone with Ohio plates is always in the left lane going under the speed limit, sometimes with a blinker on, indicating they are going around the world to the left, I suppose.
Earlier this week, while heading up U.S. 119 after a heavy rainstorm, I encountered a blinking yellow traffic light at the intersection with the off-ramp of Interstate 64 (which was blinking red). Motorists facing a blinking yellow light have the right-of-way, although they are supposed to proceed with caution, while those with the blinking red light are supposed to stop and wait until the intersection is clear of traffic to proceed.
Instead, motorists were performing a near-perfect, three-way stop across five lanes of traffic. I had to shake my head and laugh in bewilderment. Drivers were doing everything right in exactly the wrong situation. But it was the socially agreed-upon thing to do in the moment, I guess. Is there anything more West Virginian than that?
The problem with these generally accepted and unwritten practices is that they’re not in alignment with how traffic laws work. That might seem like a minor thing, but, get this, sometimes people who aren’t from Charleston or Huntington, or wherever, drive through these places and they don’t know the rule. That’s when accidents happen.
I saw a near-miss when a motorist who was following the traffic law by going through the blinking yellow light on 119 almost got T-boned by a vehicle coming off the I-64 ramp playing by the three-way-stop rule that had been socially established on the spot.
Another problem with these idiosyncrasies is that you can sometimes assume they’re in play when they’re not. Eventually, maybe you don’t even wait for the wave from the other driver at the stop sign, you just assume they know how it works, until you both accelerate at the same time.
Rules and laws are there for a reason. We can sometimes skirt them with no harm and good intentions, but we have to be careful when and where, while communicating those intentions carefully.
So, was this all a metaphor? Yes. But I’ll let you decide for whom or what.
Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields
@hdmediallc.com or 304-348-5129. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.