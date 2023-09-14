Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If you’ve ever been at an intersection with more than one stop sign on a secondary road in or around Charleston, you’ve had someone wave you through, even though it was their turn to go, not yours.

I’ve lived in the area for more than five years now, and I’m still not used to it. I’m not sure why it happens, and maybe it happens in other places in West Virginia, too, but it seems to me to be an oddity bound to this particular region.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields

@hdmediallc.com or 304-348-5129. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you