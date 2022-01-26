I had been a reporter for all of six months, maybe, when I covered my first fiscal court meeting at a county courthouse in Kentucky. (Fiscal courts are Kentucky’s version of a county commission.) Things were breezing along until it came to the public comment portion of the meeting, which, by the way, is a universal truth of government reporting at all levels.
A man stood up and proclaimed that he knew there was an inmate at the county jail across the street who “had sugar,” and the county government wasn’t doing anything about it. Now, I realize many reading this will immediately know what this man meant. I did not. So stay with me, even if you’re already ahead.
As my brain processed the words, I thought an inmate in county lockup was in possession of stuff people use to sweeten their coffee, and no one, apparently, was doing anything about it. For some reason, this was a problem.
The commissioners assured the man they were aware of the situation and were taking care of it. One of them suggested he had learned the inmate didn’t even have sugar. Eventually, this devolved into a shouting match between the man and the elected officials over whether an inmate did indeed have sugar, and if anything was being done to resolve the situation.
I was very confused.
Part of the problem was that the discourse was so vague. It was all framed as whether the man had sugar or not, and what was being done about it. There was nothing there to provide even a hint of context.
Several thoughts went through my head. Why can’t he have sugar? Is it contraband in the county jail? Is it not in the appropriate tiny packets? Why was this such a powder keg of a topic?
People’s faces were turning red from shouting, and it was that seemingly disproportionate response that told me I had misunderstood some crucial information. Bear in mind that this was in the spring of 2000, and the country was a long way from today’s polarized atmosphere, where you could easily convince me that granulated sweeteners have become a partisan or conspiracy-laden topic about which people are willing to come to blows.
This also was occurring in a primitive age before I could simply do a search on a phone as powerful as a laptop computer linked to resources stored on servers around the globe. So, I simply asked someone after the meeting what all that ruckus had been about. And that day, I learned “sugar” was an oft-used synonym for diabetes.
I’m not sure why, but in my 22 or 23 years on the Earth at that time, I didn’t know of any other term for diabetes than, well, diabetes (which I associated with my late uncle in Cincinnati, who had two prosthetic legs but always tried to get me to covertly swipe some cake for him at family gatherings, and actor Wilford Brimley pronouncing it “diabeetus” in a television commercial for glucose monitors, while looking as if his hefty frame was about to crush the horse he was riding).
A little fun was had at my expense for not knowing the colloquial term. Even as I ran it by other reporters upon returning to the newsroom, they found it amusing and a little strange I had never heard “sugar” used in that context.
So, I took a little ribbing. For me, though, it was an early and important lesson about why you should ask questions if you don’t understand something, even if you’re worried someone might laugh or look down their nose at you for your apparent lack of knowledge.
This lesson transcends my field of work. We should always be asking questions, especially when dealing with something important in real time. None of us have been around so long that we are masters of all topics. But there’s often a hesitancy to reach out for answers from others, either because someone is afraid they’ll be mocked or because they possess an unhealthy and unearned amount of confidence.
Looking for answers online is handy and can sometimes work around tricky or potentially embarrassing human interaction, but it’s always best to ask a person, too (a qualified person, especially).
For instance, a Google search on your dizzy spells, fatigue and headaches might present results indicating you’ve got a brain tumor, whereas actually talking to your doctor might reveal you are showing signs of pre-diabetes — or diabeetus or sugar or whatever you call it — and run the proper tests to make sure.
You also might find, even in these bizarre, angry times, that asking a question will actually prompt a civil response. The bottom line is that it’s OK to not know everything, as long as you’re not acting like you do.