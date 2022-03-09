A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away, after finishing my first year in college, I returned to my hometown for the summer and took a job bagging groceries.
One day, a Black woman pulled her cart up to the lane I was working and began unloading. Focused on her task, she didn’t see me at first. She realized she had forgotten something and asked the cashier if she could run and grab it. There was no one else in line, and he said that’d be OK. She took a while. After a few minutes, the cashier turned to me with a smirk.
“Hey, where do you think Aunt Jemima went?” he asked in a conspiratorial murmur.
My sigh, accompanied by the shaking of my head, was not the response he was looking for. There was some awkward silence. When the woman returned, and she saw me, her eyes lit up.
“Is that you, Ben?” she asked, before gripping me in a bear hug. We exchanged pleasantries and brief updates on our lives. She was the wife of a local doctor who lived in my neighborhood. I had grown up with her kids. They were one of a very few number of Black families in that town.
The cashier looked embarrassed. I didn’t say anything to him about it, but it wasn’t lost on me that this woman had been summarily judged and very casually mocked because of the color of her skin. She was part of one of the most prominent families in the community but, regardless of how much they achieved or how much they gave back, they faced a basic hurdle every day that didn’t enter into my existence at all.
I was a bit sensitive about that concept at the time, because my roommate my freshman year was Black. He came from Chicago, and I came from a small town in Kentucky. We couldn’t have been more different. I considered myself pretty open-minded and socially progressive, but I discovered there were some biases I held that I didn’t even know were biases.
Did that make me feel guilty about who I was? Not really. I was embarrassed by my own naivete more than anything else. Did it make me think I should be put in stocks in a public square so people could pass and say “Shame!” while throwing rotten fruit at me? No. It simply broadened my horizons. It gave me a better understanding of how the world looked to someone else.
Fast forward to today. My son is in elementary school. He’s learned a lot about the Civil Rights Movement, and he’s actually pretty fascinated by it. When we took him to Washington, D.C., over the summer, one of the things he was most excited about was having his picture taken on the spot at the Lincoln Memorial where the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. faced a crowd and uttered the iconic words, “I have a dream ...”
He has Black classmates. They learn about some thorny issues. Does that make him feel like a racist? Does it make him shameful that he’s white? Of course not. He looks at the stories of MLK, or of Ruby Bridges and, naturally, has some difficulty understanding why people of color were treated so differently. He’s puzzled that, despite all of our progress, it’s still an issue.
But when he looks at pictures of Bridges leaving school, surrounded by federal marshals protecting her from an angry mob, he doesn’t ask what’s wrong with white people. He looks at the faces in the crowd and asks what was wrong with those white people. I explain to him it was a different time, and people are resistant to change, but, eventually, we learn to be better. It’s an oversimplification, but I think it’s a decent enough approach when talking to an 8-year-old.
These are the things I think of when I see the West Virginia Legislature try to pass bills that would whitewash how history is taught in our schools. I trust the teachers to cover that ground and I trust the students to understand it. I trust myself to have a discussion with my kid about it, if he’s confused or upset. So, who’s really worried here about feeling aggrieved or offended because the story of American exceptionalism has some chapters that haven’t been so exceptional?
The West Virginia House of Delegates this week has been debating a state Senate bill that restricts teaching certain topics about race. During a committee hearing on the bill, Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, said he has 15-year-old twins who tell him he is “inherently racist” just because he’s white. He claims it turns into a lengthy conversation and that the root of the problem is that his children got these ideas at school. Clark said he supports Senate Bill 498 “so I don’t have to have that conversation anymore with my kids, that I’m racist because I have white privilege.”
I look at those words and see a lot of problems. Then again, I don’t know Delegate Clark, and I’m certainly not here to judge how he handles raising his children. I can also understand how it might be a tad concerning to hear your children dubbing you a racist. But the solution to whatever Clark is dealing with isn’t passing sweeping legislation to bury our kids’ heads in the sand by banning education on difficult topics; nor is it to avoid talking about it when children have questions.
These are complicated issues, but it’s a complicated world out there. Sooner or later, we all come face to face with things we didn’t know about that world and, often, about ourselves, whether it’s from a synopsis in a textbook or a college roommate or a real-world demonstration in the ignorant remark of a co-worker at a grocery store.
I would ask legislators to consider whether they want to be one of those faces in a crowd in a history book that a kid points to and asks, “What was wrong with them?”