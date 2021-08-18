I was 25 when our military entered Afghanistan in October, 2001.
Our nation was still reeling from the 9/11 attacks, and it felt like all of us were trying to come to grips with this new reality in which we were living.
I remember that going into Afghanistan felt right to me, and most all of my family, friends and colleagues. Yes, a 10-year conflict in the troubled country had drained the Soviet Union, which withdrew while on the verge of collapse in 1989.
This was different. The idea was to find the masterminds behind the worst terrorist attack on American soil in our nation’s history. We thought the Taliban were harboring those fiends. If a group of zealots who lived by an archaic interpretation of Islamic law that brutalized its people — especially women — had to fall to meet the objective, well, that certainly seemed like a bonus.
I can remember following The Associated Press updates in the newsroom where I was working at the time with concern, but also with a sense of righteousness. This needed to be done. And the reports were affirming. The Taliban were being pushed out of cities daily, with key leaders and terrorists captured or killed. Even better, Afghan rebels on the ground, supported by the United States and other nations, seemed to be doing most of the fighting. It felt like this would be over in no time, with minimum casualties to our service men and women, and limited collateral damage to civilians.
Of course, that’s not what happened. The main target, Osama bin Laden, head of the al-Qaida terrorist group, proved elusive. Pockets of resistance formed in the northern parts of the country. The Taliban fell apart, but it didn’t die out. In a war where the enemy used harsh terrain, caves and mountain passes, air superiority and smart bombs could only do so much, which meant more U.S. ground troops. Efforts to train and organize Afghan forces to fight for themselves were ineffective, and even dangerous.
It didn’t help that the United States invaded Iraq shortly after Afghanistan, a boondoggle of massive proportions. With objectives and resources divided, Taliban sympathizers and al-Qaida terrorist remnants began waging a different kind of war in Afghanistan, using ambushes and suicide bombers to kill soldiers and civilians alike.
Bin Laden was found and killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan — a supposed ally of coalition forces in the War on Terror — on May 2, 2011, nine years and five months after the initial invasion of Afghanistan. While bin Laden certainly had operated in Afghanistan for a long time, it’s unclear how long he was there after the United States first invaded.
Nearly 20 years after the first shots of Operation Enduring Freedom were fired, the United States is withdrawing. Those our soldiers fought alongside trying to build a better country are terrified of the renewed Taliban’s return to power, which is all but complete. The fear of Taliban rule was evident by the heart-wrenching images of civilians running toward, crowding inside or trying to cling onto U.S. C-17 Globemaster III cargo planes as they lifted off, out of Afghanistan. We are ending the longest war in the history of our nation, and it was anything but victorious.
Government documents first obtained by The Washington Post in late 2019 showed those cities that fell so rapidly when I was monitoring the situation hour by hour 18 years earlier were never really liberated and pacified. U.S. forces often didn’t know if Pakistani troops were friend or foe. The late Donald Rumsfeld, President George W. Bush’s Secretary of Defense, sent a memo six months into the conflict saying it was unwinnable. He didn’t see any way to withdraw without complete chaos erupting. The document closed with the word “Help!”
In another memo, a year-and-a-half into the war, Rumsfeld wrote: “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are. We are woefully deficient in human intelligence.”
I was never a huge fan of Rumsfeld, but credit where it’s due. It all ended pretty much as he predicted, just 19 years or so after his assessment. Of course, those points get deducted when considering that Americans were lied to about what was really happening in those first crucial months.
Should we have ever been there? I still say yes. The Taliban were harboring bin Laden for a time and they were certainly a safe haven for terrorists. I also refuse to believe the two funerals for local soldiers that I covered were memorials for losses in a meaningless conflict.
Had we known it would be a 20-year quagmire that was instantly recognized as a no-win situation, things would be different. Whether our leaders should’ve known that going in is another matter, well beyond my expertise.
I’m glad our troops are coming home. They never should have been there this long. I feel terrible for those we’re leaving behind. What we’re doing to them isn’t right. But I wonder if the outcome ever could have been any different, once the decision to engage was made. Starting a war is easy. What comes afterward, predictable or not, is complicated.
I’ll turn 45 soon. I started dating a girl three months before 9/11. She’s now my wife of nearly 17 years, and the mother of our son. While watching news footage of the chaos as troops withdrew, we marveled that, but for a few months, this war spanned our entire relationship until now, and had shaped the times we’ve lived in. I hope our country will learn from this. I hope it never happens again. But I’m old enough now to know history is sometimes doomed to repeat.