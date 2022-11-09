I’ve heard a lot of people and local politicians call this a fairly quiet election cycle in West Virginia, and I have to agree. I didn’t see as many ads on TV or online, or hear them on the radio.
Yeah, there was a lot of talk around the four constitutional amendments on the ballot — well, two of them, anyway. There was a bit of dust and noise kicked up in Charleston by mayoral candidate Lance Wolfe. There’s a definite lack of any ticking sound coming from Wolfe because all of his clocks were cleaned by incumbent Amy Shuler Goodwin. So, overall, yes, it was quiet.
Drive a few hours north, though, and things were very different.
I was enjoying the smooth roads, high winds and being able to see the sky in central Ohio over the weekend while my son’s hockey team competed in games in Cincinnati and Dayton. I didn’t have the TV on much, but winding down each night, I popped in my ear buds and listened to ambient sounds or extrapolations on something boring and nerdy to drift off to sleep. I got jolted more than once when the content was interrupted by loud ads for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan, who was doing his best “I’m a Democrat but it’s not like I think minorities should have rights” schtick.
I didn’t hear or see any ads for his Republican opponent (and victor in the race) J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” (for which he is rightly disdained in West Virginia) and fierce Trump critic turned full-throated supporter. You know, a run-of-the-mill empty suit who will say anything to get elected. Ryan’s not far from that, either. I’ve since looked at some Vance ads and it’s the typical “illegal immigrants are coming across the border and voting Democratic while replacing you, murdering your kids and selling fentanyl to your grandparents” type stuff. Great.
There were several other ads for U.S. House and local Ohio races embedded in content on numerous platforms. If the TV was on, you saw the ads. Campaign signs were everywhere, and my wife marveled at one that said “Vote for issue 10.”
“How many issues are on that ballot?!” she exclaimed.
The ad-heavy atmosphere didn’t seem all that annoying or grating because we were basically tourists. You can look at something like that in another state or town and be amused or alarmed or whatever, but I didn’t feel a strong attachment to most of it.
I did feel a bit of dread, though, and that’s because it gave me a taste of what things will be like in West Virginia two years from now. Really, it’ll be worse because, even though there was a Senate and governor’s race involved in Ohio, that was still just the midterms.
In 2024, West Virginia will have a U.S. Senate race, a gubernatorial race and the presidential race to go along with the two U.S. House races and a host of campaigns in the Legislature, along with state constitutional offices up for grabs. It’s going to be bonkers.
We’ll likely get to see Attorney General Patrick Morrisey awkwardly handle a firearm again while everyone around him looks gravely concerned for their own safety. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will probably shoot something. A piece of legislation? A solar panel? Who knows. The only safe bet is that there probably will be more guns in campaign ads than people.
We’ll get testimonials from miners on opposite sides of the same coal facility talking about which politician has their backs. We’ll hear “Obama/Biden/Pelosi radical agenda” spoken in a menacing tone as the grayed-out image of a president who hasn’t been in office for eight years by that point is slapped over a meaningless chart showing your elections are on drugs and jobs stole your immigrants. Did I mention coal? You’ll hear about coal from people who are friends with it.
It’ll be here before you know it. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to find an electric fan and put my face in it.
Ben Fields is the opinion editor.