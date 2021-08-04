It took me all of three days at my first newspaper job 22 years ago to get an angry phone call. It wasn’t even about something I had written, but I happened to pick up the phone.
The newspaper profession is different than a lot of other fields in that way. People view newspapers almost like government agencies and sports teams — those who are upset feel they have a right to come down to the office or make a phone call to complain. And they do have that right, to a large extent. Put that complaint in writing with your name and address, and more often than not we’ll print it.
Still, we’re human beings, too, and I personally don’t know many reporters or columnists who start a project with the goal of hurting people or making them angry. There are obvious exceptions to this, especially in the realm of commentary. Speaking for myself, I don’t get any joy out of opinion pieces that might end up generating hard feelings. At the same time, I know full well being critical of someone or something on an issue is going to create some of that, and people are going to let you know. That’s fair.
Newspapers are especially open to this type of sustained criticism because there is a permanence to what we do. Even in the digital age, our product is preserved in online archives and in tangible black and white that piles up on the coffee table or, as so many like to say, the bottom of a bird cage (for as often as I’ve heard that, there must be a lot of bird owners in this town).
If we make a mistake in that hard copy, it’s there forever. The same goes for any critical take that generates a salty reaction. Sure, whatever someone might tweet or say on TV news creates firestorms of controversy, sometimes on a massive scale, but the standard of accountability is much different, and those issues are eventually supplanted by the next shiny or pointy thing that comes along.
Readers deserve a voice and they deserve the right to be critical. It does take some getting used to when you’re starting out. Reporters and editors are generally trained to lump it and not engage. It can feel unfair that someone can insult your mother and say they hope you get fired in an email, but you can’t go to their job and tell them they suck at what they do. However, that’s the way it is for the most part. Whether they’re actually bad at their job would have to be verified first anyway.
Social media has changed this interaction in some ways. Journalists, myself included, engage much more, though a lot of us are still very cautious. The rage cycle on platforms like Twitter and cable news has also changed the nature of complaints. People are much angrier. A lot of times in the past, when someone brought a legitimate criticism, you could learn from it. You could also point out where you were coming from, and there was a type of understanding that could be reached. And God bless the folks who take the time to let you know they appreciate what you do.
The constructive back and forth still happens, but most of the time now criticism is angry and mono-directional. It’s cut-and-paste rhetoric that might not have anything but the most tenuous connection with what a reporter or columnist wrote. As long as I’ve been doing this, it’s fairly easy for me to let most of that slide off. But the barrage of anger is so constant now, it’s hard to predict what might end up making a reporter or editor snap, regardless of how thick a skin they possess.
I understand if a reader doesn’t like my personal belief, professed in a column, that everyone eligible and medically able should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow public health guidelines. I don’t understand why they feel the need to say they want to, as one reader stated, “rip” a person’s mask off, “ears and all” whenever they see one. That’s a pretty specific angry and violent action to fantasize about.
The forces that stir that type of anger to a boil may seem fairly obvious, but why are we not all more aware, especially today, that is the precise goal of those forces? Why do some give in to that anger so willingly? How have we stopped realizing that what we say doesn’t go into a void, and that these types of things are being communicated to another human being? I have my theories, but, as I’ve said before, I’m not a professional sociologist or psychoanalyst. There are enough people giving unqualified opinions on the causality behind human behavior.
The only advice I’d offer up is that nothing gets accomplished through constant screaming without taking the time to listen. But I’d be surprised if that little tip amounts to more than a whisper during a hurricane. I offer those who are the most vocal to prove me wrong.