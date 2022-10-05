I often point out hypocrisy in others like it’s my job, so I thought it only fair to disclose a bit of my own for a change. A warning, though: This will be an exercise in delayed gratification.
Right out of the gate, though, I’m going to piss off a few neuroscientists, psychiatrists, general practitioners, biologists or anyone with a qualified working knowledge of the central nervous system. There’s no way I’m going to get this exactly correct on all counts. All I can do is try.
I saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa laid out on his back a week ago, his arms up and his fingers splayed and crossed in odd positions, after his helmet slammed into the turf courtesy of a Cincinnati Bengals defensive player. Immediately, someone I know (who is an expert in such things), remarked that this was no mere concussion.
In the days since, the term “fencing position” has entered mainstream parlance. It’s jargon for a basic, defensive posture wired into the most primitive survival instincts of the human brain and, when you see it, it isn’t good.
In essence, Tagovailoa’s brain was so severely walloped that its higher functions were temporarily inoperable. The posture was an indicator of possible trauma.
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and taken to a hospital. It was reported that he had mobility in all of his limbs. He was awake and, eventually, alert. He is in the National Football League’s concussion protocol. There is no shortage of takes in the media, from sports analysts and medical professionals alike, on how Tagovailoa should proceed. Some, mostly from the medical camp, say he should sit out the rest of the season. A few say he’d be wise to never play a down again for the rest of his life.
The whole thing was disturbing enough on its own, but even more so considering that, in a game four days earlier, Tagovailoa was clearly concussed after taking a shot from a Buffalo Bills defender. Tagovailoa got up, took a step and then lurched like a man pulled over after downing a bottle of bourbon but insisting he’d ace the field sobriety test. His teammates stabilized him and got him to the sidelines.
He went back in the game. The Dolphins won. Coaches assured the media that Tagovailoa was fine. It wasn’t even a head thing, it was a back thing. They had team doctors and an outside specialist evaluating him. Nothing to see here. After the injury in the Bengals game, that specialist was canned and became a scapegoat when team officials were asked why Tagovailoa was even allowed to suit up.
Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time watching the sport knows that football at the professional and collegiate levels is a meat grinder. It’s getting worse at a steady clip. “Next man up” has turned into “Last man standing.”
It’s always been a violent game. The solution in the early days was to add helmets and pads, which evolved slowly. Now, better helmets and better pads are constantly being developed. The thing is, athletes keep getting bigger, stronger and faster. Better helmets and pads allow them to throw their bodies at another player with reckless abandon accompanied by otherworldly speed and force. Adjusting the rules some has helped, but not enough.
We know concussions have serious implications for cognitive function and mental health long after a player hangs up the spikes. And it’s not just head injuries. Ligament tears, ruptured muscles, broken bones, they all occur on a regular basis and can affect long-term health and mobility. Still, if they can walk, players will play when they’re hurt. They want to compete and help their team. They also don’t want to lose their spot on the depth chart.
The situation in the NFL at present even affects the thinking of those of us who enjoy the stuff around the game, like fantasy football. Better roster three quarterbacks, because none of them is making it through a full season unscathed.
And there’s the hypocrisy. Not that I care more about a fantasy football roster than a player’s actual health. That wouldn’t even necessarily be hypocritical, just really terrible. No, it’s that I love the sport and everything around it. I’m consumed with it during the season and, thanks to the wide variance of college and NFL schedules, there’s hardly a day of the week from late August through January where there isn’t a game on TV. The NFL playoffs basically run through early March, now.
No one should be playing this game, but if it were ever taken away, well, that’s the type of thing that might make me, liberal as I am, join a militia, buy supplements, print my own currency and prepare for the revolution.
I played when I was a kid. I loved it. In fact, I loved it so much I had to stop playing it, because it was all I wanted to do. Some people who had considerable sway over my life were noticing my grades drop like a hawk turned to stone mid-flight.
My son loves it. We throw in the yard all the time. He says he wants to play one day. I see his enthusiasm. I love it. I also see Tagovailoa on the ground. I shudder and feel complicit.